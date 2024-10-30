Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
Early Riders Leads Funding Round in Bitcoin Payment Gateway Company, Flash; Parallel Economy & Flash Announce Strategic Partnership

Early Riders Leads Seed Investment in Bitcoin Payment Gateway Company Flash

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Flash enables businesses to charge and instantly accept Bitcoin payments online or offline for a competitive fee structure that allows Flash to scale and monetize. Compatible with various business models (POS, checkouts or subscriptions), Flash can be integrated with any wallet through QR codes or browser integration, and seamlessly incorporated into existing services with minimal API requirements. Flash generates revenue through a transaction fee on each payment. Additionally, the company offers premium services such as invoicing and payment splitting.

Flash is the first bitcoin payments gateway to offer non-custodial bitcoin subscriptions. Flash utilizes Nostr Wallet Connect to facilitate non-custodial wallet-to-wallet transactions, allowing instant payments for merchants.

Flash presents an economical and swift alternative to credit card payments, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses to charge in Bitcoin using various Lightning wallets. The Early Riders team anticipates substantial growth in the Bitcoin payments market as Bitcoin adoption increases and tools like Flash become more readily available.

Flash has announced a strategic partnership with Parallel Economy, a growing payment processor prioritizing the free speech and privacy rights of its customers. This partnership aims to provide merchants with seamless Bitcoin payment solutions, further expanding Parallel Economy's offerings in the decentralized financial ecosystem. Flash has already established seamless integrations with Vimeo, Shopify, and WooCommerce. Flash has also developed its proprietary wallet for ease of onboarding customers and merchants, as well as ensuring stronger brand recognition and loyalty.

"Early Riders has invested in Flash due to its innovative approach to Bitcoin-native payment methods that are transforming the internet economy. We believe that as online commerce and digital transactions continue to expand, Flash's first-mover advantage and robust platform will position it strongly in this space. Its comprehensive revenue model supports a sustainable long-term strategy by capitalizing on the growing demand for seamless, secure, and efficient payment solutions," said Early Riders partner Brad Myers.

About the Founders

Pierre Corbin started his career at a Big Four consulting firm, specializing in finance and project management. His passion for Bitcoin led him to direct the documentary The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin, highlighting its global impact. As CEO of Flash, he applies his strategic insights to drive the company's growth.

Hugo Ferrer is a seasoned tech and data consultant with over a decade of experience advising corporations and SMEs. With a finance background, he blends technical and user experience expertise at Flash, overseeing operations and product design to enhance user experience as the company expands.

About Early Riders

Early Riders is a bitcoin-denominated venture firm committed to backing and building companies that recognize the strategic value of integrating bitcoin into their operations. Early Riders aims to accelerate the adoption of bitcoin-centric business models, driving growth and innovation across industries.

Links

https://www.earlyriders.com

https://paywithflash.com

Parallel Economy Announces Strategic Partnership with Flash

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma
CEO
michael@earlyriders.com
737-260-7979

SOURCE: Early Riders

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
