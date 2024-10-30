Henkel Making an Impact for the Good of Generations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Henkel

Employees across North America organized a day of service to improve the quality of life in communities where they live and work.

Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Building on our legacy of integrity as a family-owned business, we aim to exhibit the Henkel spirit by partnering with community organizations to make a positive impact.

Community Impact Day reflects that commitment. It is designed to provide our employees a dedicated day to donate their time and skills to help non-profit organizations and causes that are close to their hearts.

For our second year in organizing this day of service, more than 1,000 employees volunteered across 20 sites from Stamford, CT to Irvine, CA to Mississauga, Canada. Collectively they supported over 30 non-profit organizations with hearts, hands, and funds. The organizations included the Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, local food banks, children's services, park clean ups, and many more.

I want to give a huge shoutout to everyone at Henkel Consumer Brands North America for making our second annual Community Impact Day such a success! Giving back to our communities is part of our legacy and DNA at Henkel. We are proud and humbled to partner with organizations that make an impact every day to help our local areas to thrive! Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America

We are united by our desire to help those around us and believe everyone can make a difference for the good of generations by engaging with our communities.

In Connecticut, home to our Henkel North America headquarters, over 500 employees volunteered at 12 non-profits near our offices in Darien, Rocky Hill, Stamford and Trumbull. In addition, employees visited local schools to deliver Henkel's "Eco Kids" lesson to teach children how they can care for our planet.

Above is a sample of the Community Impact Day activities organized by teams at Henkel sites across North America.

Giving back is not just a responsibility, it's a core value to making a positive impact in the world around us - on this day and every day of the year. Pernille Lind Olsen, President Henkel North America

