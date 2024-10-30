Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
30.10.24
15:55 Uhr
80,78 Euro
-0,72
-0,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,6480,6816:12
80,6680,6816:13
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel Making an Impact for the Good of Generations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Henkel
Employees across North America organized a day of service to improve the quality of life in communities where they live and work.

Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Building on our legacy of integrity as a family-owned business, we aim to exhibit the Henkel spirit by partnering with community organizations to make a positive impact.

Community Impact Day reflects that commitment. It is designed to provide our employees a dedicated day to donate their time and skills to help non-profit organizations and causes that are close to their hearts.

For our second year in organizing this day of service, more than 1,000 employees volunteered across 20 sites from Stamford, CT to Irvine, CA to Mississauga, Canada. Collectively they supported over 30 non-profit organizations with hearts, hands, and funds. The organizations included the Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, local food banks, children's services, park clean ups, and many more.

I want to give a huge shoutout to everyone at Henkel Consumer Brands North America for making our second annual Community Impact Day such a success! Giving back to our communities is part of our legacy and DNA at Henkel. We are proud and humbled to partner with organizations that make an impact every day to help our local areas to thrive!

Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America

We are united by our desire to help those around us and believe everyone can make a difference for the good of generations by engaging with our communities.

In Connecticut, home to our Henkel North America headquarters, over 500 employees volunteered at 12 non-profits near our offices in Darien, Rocky Hill, Stamford and Trumbull. In addition, employees visited local schools to deliver Henkel's "Eco Kids" lesson to teach children how they can care for our planet.

Above is a sample of the Community Impact Day activities organized by teams at Henkel sites across North America.

Giving back is not just a responsibility, it's a core value to making a positive impact in the world around us - on this day and every day of the year.

Pernille Lind Olsen, President Henkel North America

View the Henkel Community Impact Day video reel on Instagram!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.