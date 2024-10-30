Anzeige
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 
30-Oct-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 October 2024 
Zentra Group Plc 
(the "Company") 
Director/PDMR Transaction 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                    Jason Upton 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                    PDMR, Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                           Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group 
                                    Plc) 
 
b)      LEI 
                                    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of     Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                    GB00BLF79495 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                  Price     Volume 
c) 
                                    GBP0.04     125,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 125,000

d)

- Price GBP0.04

- Total GBP5,000

e) Date of the transaction

30 October 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts

Zentra Group PLC

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group PLC

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 2.6. Changes in the rights attaching to the classes of shares or securities 
Sequence No.:  356144 
EQS News ID:  2019321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2019321&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
