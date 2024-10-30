Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
30.10.24
16:13 Uhr
164,28 Euro
+0,62
+0,38 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,42164,5016:15
164,40164,4616:15
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reliance Cyber integrates Google Threat Intelligence into core Managed Security Services, bringing enterprise-level threat intelligence to a wider market

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Cyber has announced it is integrating Google Threat Intelligence into its core Managed Security Services offering. With seamless access to world-class threat intelligence, Reliance Cyber is able to help customers prepare and stay ahead of potential security breaches, while providing more precise threat detection and response with greater confidence and more context.

Reliance Cyber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Reliance Cyber)

Google Threat Intelligence provides a comprehensive view of emerging cyber threats and introduces new services such as External Attack Surface Management (EASM), along with enhanced monitoring of customer code repositories. These capabilities allow for real-time detection of risks and vulnerabilities, enabling proactive mitigation before they can be exploited.

Reliance Cyber's proprietary onboarding process for its managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service, ensures that customers can quickly benefit from the power of Google Threat Intelligence and Google Security Operations. This streamlined process significantly improves implementation time, allowing Reliance Cyber to help businesses protect their systems almost immediately, minimising downtime and disruption.

Mark Gascoigne, Managing Director of Reliance Cyber, commented:
"The integration of Google Threat Intelligence into our cybersecurity services strengthens the protection we already offer our clients. What sets this apart is the sheer scale of telemetry we can now draw on-Mandiant, VirusTotal and Google-wide intelligence-insight that is unmatched in the industry."

Gascoigne continued:
"Beyond its analytical capabilities, the integration of Google Threat Intelligence into our services uniquely aligns us with the Google Cloud ecosystem. Harnessing Google Cloud's security capabilities means we can offer solutions that are more scalable, resilient, and adaptable to the mid-market's evolving security needs."

Lawrence Munro, CTO at Reliance Cyber, added:
"At its core, this integration gives our clients a level of security confidence they wouldn't otherwise have, knowing they are protected by one of the most advanced tools and intelligence available. By combining AI-driven threat intelligence with Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure, and our expert human analysis, we provide our clients with a decisive edge in defending against evolving threats."

By integrating Google Threat Intelligence insight, Reliance Cyber enhances its capability to deliver intelligence-driven security services. With an in-house SOC team and SC-cleared analysts, the company delivers faster response times, improved threat detection, and customised security strategies that align with each client's specific needs. This allows businesses to better manage risks and minimise potential operational disruptions.

Book a demo today to explore how Reliance Cyber can protect your organisation with Google Powered Threat Intelligence: www.reliancecyber.com/google-threat-intelligence

About Reliance Cyber:
Reliance Cyber delivers world class cybersecurity services tailored to the unique needs of our customers. With extensive in-house expertise and advanced technology, we protect organisations across a wide range of sectors - from enterprise to government -against the most sophisticated threats, including those from nation-state actors. Our teams safeguard critical assets, people, data, and reputations, allowing customers to focus on their core business objectives with confidence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544440/Reliance_Cyber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reliance-cyber-integrates-google-threat-intelligence-into-core-managed-security-services-bringing-enterprise-level-threat-intelligence-to-a-wider-market-302291680.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.