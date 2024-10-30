Reliance Cyber integrates Google Threat Intelligence into core Managed Security Services, bringing enterprise-level threat intelligence to a wider market

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Cyber has announced it is integrating Google Threat Intelligence into its core Managed Security Services offering. With seamless access to world-class threat intelligence, Reliance Cyber is able to help customers prepare and stay ahead of potential security breaches, while providing more precise threat detection and response with greater confidence and more context.

Google Threat Intelligence provides a comprehensive view of emerging cyber threats and introduces new services such as External Attack Surface Management (EASM), along with enhanced monitoring of customer code repositories. These capabilities allow for real-time detection of risks and vulnerabilities, enabling proactive mitigation before they can be exploited.

Reliance Cyber's proprietary onboarding process for its managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service, ensures that customers can quickly benefit from the power of Google Threat Intelligence and Google Security Operations. This streamlined process significantly improves implementation time, allowing Reliance Cyber to help businesses protect their systems almost immediately, minimising downtime and disruption.

Mark Gascoigne, Managing Director of Reliance Cyber, commented:

"The integration of Google Threat Intelligence into our cybersecurity services strengthens the protection we already offer our clients. What sets this apart is the sheer scale of telemetry we can now draw on-Mandiant, VirusTotal and Google-wide intelligence-insight that is unmatched in the industry."

Gascoigne continued:

"Beyond its analytical capabilities, the integration of Google Threat Intelligence into our services uniquely aligns us with the Google Cloud ecosystem. Harnessing Google Cloud's security capabilities means we can offer solutions that are more scalable, resilient, and adaptable to the mid-market's evolving security needs."

Lawrence Munro, CTO at Reliance Cyber, added:

"At its core, this integration gives our clients a level of security confidence they wouldn't otherwise have, knowing they are protected by one of the most advanced tools and intelligence available. By combining AI-driven threat intelligence with Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure, and our expert human analysis, we provide our clients with a decisive edge in defending against evolving threats."

By integrating Google Threat Intelligence insight, Reliance Cyber enhances its capability to deliver intelligence-driven security services. With an in-house SOC team and SC-cleared analysts, the company delivers faster response times, improved threat detection, and customised security strategies that align with each client's specific needs. This allows businesses to better manage risks and minimise potential operational disruptions.

