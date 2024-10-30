Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 15:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIE Finance Plc - Industry Regulator Statement.

NIE Finance Plc - Industry Regulator Statement.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

NORTHERN IRELAND ELECTRICITY NETWORKS LIMITED

("NIE NETWORKS")

NIE Networks Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2024-2031: Publication of final determination

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308);

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); and

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NIE Networks.

The Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation (the Utility Regulator) has today published its final determination on NIE Networks Transmission and Distribution Price Controls to apply for the six-year period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2031.

The final determination and the timetable for the related licence modifications are available on the Utility Regulator's website at https://www.uregni.gov.uk/news-centre/rp7-price-control-final-determination-published

-ENDS-

Contact for enquiries -

NIE Networks Corporate Communications

Telephone 0845 300 3556


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.