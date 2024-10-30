NIE Finance Plc - Industry Regulator Statement.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

NORTHERN IRELAND ELECTRICITY NETWORKS LIMITED

("NIE NETWORKS")

NIE Networks Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2024-2031: Publication of final determination

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308);

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); and

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NIE Networks.

The Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation (the Utility Regulator) has today published its final determination on NIE Networks Transmission and Distribution Price Controls to apply for the six-year period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2031.

The final determination and the timetable for the related licence modifications are available on the Utility Regulator's website at https://www.uregni.gov.uk/news-centre/rp7-price-control-final-determination-published

-ENDS-

Contact for enquiries -

NIE Networks Corporate Communications

Telephone 0845 300 3556