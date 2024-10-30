Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3DHXS | ISIN: JE00BPCP3Z37 | Ticker-Symbol: T2N
München
30.10.24
08:14 Uhr
0,127 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 15:50 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT.

As well as the normal business conducted at the AGM, the Board is proposing to:

  • renew the share authorities previously granted in connection with the ASX Listing;

  • amend the articles of association in connection with the ASX Listing; and

  • consolidate the Company's ordinary share capital so that every two existing Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each are consolidated into one Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to meet ASX listing requirements.

The detailed reasons for and background to the resolutions are set out in a Circular which contains the notice of AGM. The Circular will shortly be available on the Company's website https://ctlithium.com/investors/circulars-documents/. A letter notifying Shareholders of the availability of the Circular on the Company's website will be dispatched to Shareholders later today.

Recommendation

The Directors consider all of the proposals to be considered at the AGM (including the share consolidation) to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and accordingly unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, as they together with senior management intend to do in respect of their aggregate holdings of 13,141,932 existing Ordinary Shares representing 7.83 per cent. of the Company's existing share capital.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

2024

Publication of the Circular and the Form of Proxy

30 October

Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST voting instructions

11.00 a.m. on 24 November

Time and date of the Annual General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 26 November

Result of Annual General Meeting announced

26 November

Record Date in respect of the Share Consolidation

6.00 p.m. on 26 November

Admission expected to become effective and dealings expected to commence in the New Ordinary Shares on AIM

8.00 a.m. on 27 November

Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be credited in respect of New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form

27 November

Where applicable, expected date for despatch of definitive certificates for New Ordinary Shares in certificated form

3 December

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222

Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

**ENDS**

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CleanTech Lithium plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
