Asymchem, a global leader in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, made a strong impact at CPHI Milan 2024. With a dual-exhibition strategy, the company reaffirmed its role as a technological leader in the pharmaceutical industry.

The exhibition underscored Asymchem's commitment to innovation, with a focus on "advanced manufacturing" technologies and a growing global supply chain, which have become pivotal to its competitive strength.

Advanced Manufacturing: Revolutionizing the Fine Chemicals Industry

At the heart of Asymchem's 25-year success in the CDMO space lies a commitment to technology-driven strategies. With a global workforce of over 9,000 employees, more than 45% are dedicated to research, development, and analysis. This dedication is supported by annual R&D investments that consistently range from 7-9% of the company's revenue, allowing Asymchem to build a robust technological moat.

To date, Asymchem holds 452 patents, with over 300 related to advanced manufacturing technologies such as continuous reactions and synthetic biology. As a trailblazer in the commercialization of continuous reaction technology and a global leader in enzyme engineering and its commercial applications, Asymchem has achieved significant milestones. The company's proprietary immobilized enzyme continuous reaction technology, which combines the benefits of both continuous and batch reactions, has delivered impressive capacity increases ranging from 20 to 1,000 times. This low-cost, highly efficient, and sustainable technology has already been successfully implemented in multiple large-scale production projects, earning widespread industry recognition.

In addition to its internal advancements, Asymchem has extended its expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies and equipment to clients, offering a comprehensive, one-stop service package that includes process development, equipment manufacturing, and other continuous reaction technical support. These services span a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and advanced materials, helping clients optimize workflows, reduce costs, and enhance efficiencies.

Global Capacity Expansion: Ushering in a New Era for the Supply Chain

Asymchem is rapidly advancing its global capacity expansion, seamlessly integrating its domestic and international production capabilities. The company's first European R&D and manufacturing facility, operational since August, has undergone significant upgrades to offer comprehensive small-molecule drug R&D services. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, a highly skilled team averaging over 15 years of experience, and an extensive range of drug development expertise, the facility is fully equipped to conduct high-throughput experiments, crystallization engineering, analytical method development, cGMP quality control, process technology transfer support, chemical process development, and regulatory submission support.

Additionally, as a cGxP-compliant, multiproduct pilot-scale API manufacturing site, the facility boasts a seasoned professional and technical team with proven expertise in hydrogenation and low-temperature chemical production. Plans are already in motion to integrate advanced manufacturing technologies such as synthetic biology and continuous flow reactions. Asymchem is also expanding into emerging fields, including peptide and oligonucleotide synthesis, which will further bolster its global drug R&D and manufacturing capabilities across more sectors.

Seizing the opportunity of international cutting-edge technology seminars and global industrial exchanges, Asymchem actively expands both domestic and international markets. The iteration of advanced manufacturing technologies, global capacity coordination, enhancement of a one-stop service system, increased peptide production capabilities, and upgraded end-to-end services for conjugate drugs have all contributed to strategic long-term developments and results. These developments not only create more room for growth and new opportunities but also fuel Asymchem's momentum and confidence moving forward.

About Asymchem

Asymchem is a comprehensive contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a complete continuum of support from pre-clinical to commercialization. Founded in 1997, Asymchem offers integrated solutions spanning the entire drug substance and drug product life cycle, backed by cutting-edge technology including flow chemistry and green manufacturing. With R&D and manufacturing operations in China, Europe, and the U.S. and a team of proven experts, we provide a full range of CDMO services for a global client base.

