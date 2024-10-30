Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 16:14 Uhr
Fusion Energy Leader ExoFusion Announces SciDAC Grant

BELLEVUE, WA and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Fusion Energy Leader ExoFusion announces receipt of a SciDAC Grant for realistic modeling of edge plasmas in next-generation fusion devices. This comes on the heels of both an INFUSE grant and an ARPA-E grant under the CHADWICK program. This trifecta of funding opportunities is key to the company's work to accelerate the path to Commercially Viable Fusion (CVF.)

"The SciDAC Grant is a big win for us as we continue to investigate key scientific opportunities to accelerate CVF. Our innovations in the relationship between the core and edge of the plasma, in next-generation materials, and in simulation and modeling put is in the rarefied air of fusion companies that are advancing science while simultaneously making Fusion a practical alternative to carbon-heavy processes," said ExoFusion CEO Romi Mahajan.

Current simulation codes for the edge of fusion devices (divertor and scrape-off-layer) use fluid models that become inaccurate in hotter plasmas of the sort envisioned in fusion pilot plants. A kinetic approach is needed and involves simulating particle distribution functions, not simply the usual variables of density and temperature.

According to ExoFusion Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mike Kotschenreuther, "The SciDAC work continues and affirms our commitment to our core scientific thesis, that 'The Key is Confinement.' Our work on the plasma edge, gyrokinetic modeling, and transport barriers is advancing our understanding of confinement which in turn will create a daisy-chain of possibilities and advances in CVF."

About ExoFusion
ExoFusion accelerates the path to Commercially Viable Fusion. With the latest science and proprietary innovation in confinement, ExoFusion's design, and simulations backed by IP, significantly reduces the cost, time, and scale to achieve CVF. Led by world-renowned physicists, technology commercialization experts, marketers and finance professionals, ExoFusion is making significant breakthroughs in the goal to realize CVF.

Contact: Romi Mahajan, CEO ExoFusion, romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: ExoFusion



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
