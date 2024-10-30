Anzeige
30.10.2024 16:14 Uhr
Markey Machine LLC: Peter Roney Appointed as Fifth President in Markey Machine's Storied +120-Year Legacy, Steering Toward Innovation and Excellence

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Markey Machine LLC, a leader in marine winch and deck equipment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Roney as the new President, effective the week of Nov. 4. Roney will step into his role just in time for the Workboat Show, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the maritime industry.

Peter Roney: New President of Markey Machine LLC

Peter Roney joins Markey Machine LLC following an impressive career at Foss Maritime and Gunderson Marine.His tenure at Foss Maritime spanned nearly 18 years, during which he held pivotal roles such as Business Development Director and Account Manager. Roney's strategic leadership and hands-on experience in maritime operations have been instrumental in driving growth and innovation.

Scott Kreis, VP of Markey Machine, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership, stating, "We are excited to have Peter come aboard. He brings operational experience from his years working on Foss tugs and will fit well with Markey's culture. We are confident that he will represent the company and the product in the way our customers expect and we look forward to introducing him as Markey's new president."

Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine, added,"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Roney as the new president of Markey Machine LLC. With his capable leadership, deep maritime industry expertise, and strategic vision, we are confident that Peter will continue to drive our company forward, fostering growth and upholding the tradition of craftsmanship and quality that has defined us for nearly 120 years. We look forward to the exciting new chapter ahead under his guidance."

In anticipation of his new role, Peter Roney shared, "I am honored to build upon the legacy of Markey Machine and its strong reputation for innovation and quality. I am most excited about the opportunity to start working with our talented team, our customers, and exploring new horizons. As a Captain, I was fortunate enough to have operated Markey equipment and believe that we represent the leading product in the market. The mission is to continue delivering exceptional products and customer service to our valued partners for the next 120 years."

Markey Machine LLC is committed to maintaining its reputation for high-quality marine equipment and looks forward to the dynamic leadership and fresh perspective that Peter Roney will bring to the team.

Contact Information

Jeffery Dempke
GM at Markey Machine
pressinquiry@markeymachine.com
(206) 622 - 4697

SOURCE: Markey Machine LLC

