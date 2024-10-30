Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 16:14 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAMLO Ltd.: Northern Lights in Japan's Capital: All-New Winter Festivities at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Guests can see the "Forest Aurora" and two other brand-new light installations in Chinzanso Garden from November 12

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo has announced the launch of this year's winter events, including the annual "Forest Aurora", beginning on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. These enchanting displays will transform the hotel's garden into a magical space with breathtaking light installations and two new highlights - the "Christmas Tree on the Water" and the "Crystal Snow Path".

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Forest Aurora 2024

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Forest Aurora 2024
Holiday celebrations at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo include two new light installations.

Featuring a mesmerizing light show that mimics the northern lights, the Forest Aurora has delighted visitors since it first started in 2021. This year, guests can experience the debut of the Christmas Tree on the Water and the Crystal Snow Path, two brand new illuminations that add extra holiday charm to the winter season. The Christmas Tree on the Water will be projected onto the mist above Yusuichi Pond while the artificial aurora borealis fills the sky with multi-colored lights, turning every evening into a winter fantasy.

Visitors can also explore the Crystal Snow Path, where snowfall is projected onto Chinzanso Garden's walkway. A snowman and footprints will appear in the snow, adding a playful touch to an evening walk through the traditional Japanese garden.

The Forest Aurora will be on display every evening throughout the event and uses advanced light projection technology to shine vibrant colors from six different directions onto the mist created by the Tokyo Sea of Clouds.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy Christmas decorations in the hotel lobby, Christmas and Holiday afternoon tea at Le Jardin, and a Year-End Buffet in the hotel's banquet hall. Guests who would like a more private experience can also reserve a special accommodation plan that includes breakfast and private night viewings of the Forest Aurora.

The winter garden displays run from November 12, 2024, to February 6, 2025. More information about the accommodation plan and other event details can be found on the official webpage.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

Contact Information

TAMLO Ltd.
chinzanso_pr@tam-tam.co.jp

SOURCE: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
