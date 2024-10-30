Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Dale Tingley, Co-Managing Partner, Canadian Business Growth Fund and Hai Tran-Viet, Co-Managing Partner, Canadian Business Growth Fund ("CBGF" or the "Company"), and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate Canadian Business Growth Fund's new chapter, marked by its new leadership and several new additions to its team, as it continues on its mission of helping entrepreneurs in Canada 'Think Big'.





The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $5 million and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential. Since the Fund's launch in 2018, CBGF has made a meaningful impact on the Canadian scale-up ecosystem having invested in 31 companies to date and has established itself as one of Canada's leading mid market growth capital providers.

