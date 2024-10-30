The Edlong Corporation: Edlong Announces Acquisition of Brisan Group

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Chicago-headquartered Edlong Corporation, the food & beverage industry's leading manufacturer of dairy and dairy-type flavors for over a century, announces its strategic acquisition of Brisan Group.

Edlong Acquires Brisan Group

Left to Right: Brian Vogt, Edlong Vice President of Business Development, NA & Canada (former Brisan Group CEO); Michael Natale, Edlong President; and Laurette Rondenet, Edlong CEO & owner).

Brisan Group has serviced the dairy flavor and sweet flavor markets for nearly three decades with a mission to "build amazing food products for consumers, with consumers," developing and activating communities at the heart of consumer and product understanding.

"Our aligned vision at Edlong 'to empower the food and beverage industry to unleash the taste of dairy' makes our acquisition of Brisan Group a key strategic step towards delivering the next generation of dairy taste technologies. We are also very excited about the expertise that Brisan Group brings, specifically regarding their ingredient and consumer research experience and their innovation processes," stated Michael Natale, Edlong President.

"I've spent the last 27 years building Brisan Group with a strategic focus on dairy and sweet flavors, so it is very exciting for me to see us join an industry leader as well respected and prestigious as Edlong," commented Brisan Group's CEO Brian Vogt. "Edlong's company culture is customer obsessed, driving unprecedented value in the development of next-generation flavor technologies for food and beverage manufacturers across the globe. Their exclusive focus on dairy taste and their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for dairy and dairy-free food and beverage products makes Brisan the perfect strategic fit as they continue to grow."

"I'm very proud of Edlong's history of pursuing growth and innovation in the food and beverage industry while pushing the limits of everything dairy can be," stated Laurette Rondenet, CEO and owner of Edlong. "The acquisition of Brisan Group will help us provide even further value in delivering on our company's customer obsessed mindset. We are also happy to announce that with this acquisition, we are welcoming Brian Vogt to Edlong's Executive Leadership team with his new responsibility as Vice President for Business Development, U.S. & Canada."

The acquisition will close Nov. 4, 2024.

Over a century of dairy process and global applications expertise have given Edlong the world's largest portfolio of authentic dairy and dairy-type flavors.

Our comprehensive portfolio of Edlong dairy flavors imparts the authentic taste profiles of Cheese, Butter, Sweet Dairy, Cream, and Milk, while also delivering unique functional value in the masking and mouthfeel of plant-based and fortified products. Edlong is agile, collaborative, and customer obsessed, ready to help accelerate product innovation and commercialization to create delicious tasting products that uniquely differentiate a brand.

At Edlong, we believe dairy can be indulgent, innovative and inspiring, and that the tastes of dairy can be a sales booster and a game changer for our customers. Our experience and our vision is why Edlong believes in Everything Dairy Can Be. Learn more at edlong.com.

