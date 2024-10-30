Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Edlong Corporation: Edlong Announces Acquisition of Brisan Group

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Chicago-headquartered Edlong Corporation, the food & beverage industry's leading manufacturer of dairy and dairy-type flavors for over a century, announces its strategic acquisition of Brisan Group.

Edlong Acquires Brisan Group

Edlong Acquires Brisan Group
Left to Right: Brian Vogt, Edlong Vice President of Business Development, NA & Canada (former Brisan Group CEO); Michael Natale, Edlong President; and Laurette Rondenet, Edlong CEO & owner).

Brisan Group has serviced the dairy flavor and sweet flavor markets for nearly three decades with a mission to "build amazing food products for consumers, with consumers," developing and activating communities at the heart of consumer and product understanding.

"Our aligned vision at Edlong 'to empower the food and beverage industry to unleash the taste of dairy' makes our acquisition of Brisan Group a key strategic step towards delivering the next generation of dairy taste technologies. We are also very excited about the expertise that Brisan Group brings, specifically regarding their ingredient and consumer research experience and their innovation processes," stated Michael Natale, Edlong President.

"I've spent the last 27 years building Brisan Group with a strategic focus on dairy and sweet flavors, so it is very exciting for me to see us join an industry leader as well respected and prestigious as Edlong," commented Brisan Group's CEO Brian Vogt. "Edlong's company culture is customer obsessed, driving unprecedented value in the development of next-generation flavor technologies for food and beverage manufacturers across the globe. Their exclusive focus on dairy taste and their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for dairy and dairy-free food and beverage products makes Brisan the perfect strategic fit as they continue to grow."

"I'm very proud of Edlong's history of pursuing growth and innovation in the food and beverage industry while pushing the limits of everything dairy can be," stated Laurette Rondenet, CEO and owner of Edlong. "The acquisition of Brisan Group will help us provide even further value in delivering on our company's customer obsessed mindset. We are also happy to announce that with this acquisition, we are welcoming Brian Vogt to Edlong's Executive Leadership team with his new responsibility as Vice President for Business Development, U.S. & Canada."

The acquisition will close Nov. 4, 2024.

###

Over a century of dairy process and global applications expertise have given Edlong the world's largest portfolio of authentic dairy and dairy-type flavors.

Our comprehensive portfolio of Edlong dairy flavors imparts the authentic taste profiles of Cheese, Butter, Sweet Dairy, Cream, and Milk, while also delivering unique functional value in the masking and mouthfeel of plant-based and fortified products. Edlong is agile, collaborative, and customer obsessed, ready to help accelerate product innovation and commercialization to create delicious tasting products that uniquely differentiate a brand.

At Edlong, we believe dairy can be indulgent, innovative and inspiring, and that the tastes of dairy can be a sales booster and a game changer for our customers. Our experience and our vision is why Edlong believes in Everything Dairy Can Be. Learn more at edlong.com.

Contact Information

Jessa Friedrich
Director of Marketing
jfriedrich@edlong.com
+1 847-631-6773

SOURCE: The Edlong Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.