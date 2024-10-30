Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) presents its award-winning post-election webinar - PRG Pulse 2024 on November 6. Presented the day after the Presidential election, the PRG Pulse 2024 will cover the impact of the presidential and congressional election results on energy and environmental policy.

Speakers: PRG experts - including Scott Segal, Dee Martin, Tim Urban, Joe Brazauskas, Liam Donovan and others - will provide in-depth analysis on how energy and environmental policy, including the future of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), could change and what that means for organizations involved in the energy transition or impacted by federal and local environmental policies. Other notable guests will speak and will be announced prior to the webinar.

Overview: Held the morning after the presidential and congressional elections, the PRG Pulse 2024 post-election webinar will provide insights on the election results, including:

Priorities for both the next administration and for Congress

Shifts in energy and environmental policy

Expectations for energy tax policy and the implementation of the IRA

Evolving dynamics of congressional oversight

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Platform: Virtual Event

PRG experts will take questions from attendees.

Why Attend: With the political landscape rapidly evolving post-election, this webinar offers timely and relevant insights into the future of the energy transition and the next phase of US governance and policy.

Registration: To register for the event, please RSVP here.

The award-winning PRG Pulse events are produced by PRG Senior Principal and strategic communications expert Caitlin Sickles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228289

SOURCE: Bracewell