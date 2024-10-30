New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - The Global Recognition Awards has awarded Nasheed Moiz, a software engineer in the FinTech space, the 2024 Global Recognition Award for his contributions to digital payments and product development.

Photo courtesy of Global Recognition Awards

The organization presents the award annually to individuals with exceptional leadership in their respective fields. It recognizes the impact of Nasheed Moiz's work on payment processing solutions, especially in improving user experiences in the financial technology industry.

Currently, he is a tech lead and backend engineer at one of the industry's leading FinTech companies. "My team and I focus on developing and maintaining systems that allow users to bring their funds into our payments platform. This functionality provides businesses with options for managing their financial resources within the platform, including using our platform to disburse funds to external recipients across the globe," he shares. Compared to payment transactions, me-to-me transactions, where users bring their own money into a platform, are treated differently by regulations and require more stringent authorization processes.

Nasheed's key strategy for continued success in FinTech has been to provide users a simplified system of money movement and management, where users don't have to think about or deal with complex regulations, KYC, and compliance laws. He also aims to create scalable, user-friendly abstractions that help businesses of all sizes integrate digital payment solutions smoothly, ultimately fueling global economic growth and entrepreneurship. For 2024, his team's combined products are on track to process north of 100 billion dollars in volume.

The Global Recognition Award committee noted Nasheed Moiz's exceptional ability to balance technology with practical applications, making advanced payment systems accessible to many users. This has been instrumental in his current employer's expansion and its position as a leader in the global payments industry.

Thanks to his work in simplifying payment systems, Nasheed Moiz has allowed companies to redirect their focus from operational challenges to strategic growth initiatives. This has particularly impacted small and medium-sized enterprises, allowing them to compete effectively in the global marketplace.

The Global Recognition Award also acknowledges Nasheed Moiz's role in inspiring financial inclusion. His efforts have made sophisticated payment technologies more accessible to underserved markets, contributing to broader economic participation and growth.

The tech professional is poised to continue working in the digital payments in the coming years. His goal for the future of financial technology is to bring even more accessible solutions to the market.

"My ongoing projects focus on further improving cross-border transactions and fraud prevention measures. I will also be exploring the usage of machine learning to facilitate reconciliation in our financial systems," he shares.

Before joining Fintech, Nasheed Moiz was a software development engineer II at Amazon. He worked on integrating cloud platforms for Amazon Key's In-Car delivery service and working with serverless computing, application programming interface (API) gateways, and real-time streams. Additionally, he contributed to a framework enabling external device and vehicle manufacturers to integrate with the Amazon Key platform. His work primarily involved Java programming within a proprietary framework.

For more information about Nasheed Moiz and his work in the financial technology space, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/nasheedmoiz/.

