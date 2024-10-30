Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, launched a new fundraising platform for Fans Rally, designed to empower college athletes and their teams. The platform aims to foster a fan-driven community that facilitates donations and enhances direct engagement in the athletes' journeys.





Starting with just an idea, Fans Rally approached Digital Silk to help build its brand from the ground up. The team at Digital Silk conducted an in-depth analysis of the business concept, leading to the development of a robust visual identity and strategic brand framework. This foundational work resulted in the design and launch of a dynamic website, equipped to generate leads, test market viability, and support fundraising efforts for the platform's further development.

In light of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) recent adjustments to name, image, and likeness (NIL) regulations, Fans Rally is set to redefine the landscape for college athletes. The new platform promotes accountability by encouraging athletes to donate a portion of their earnings to a charity of their choice or to volunteer their time, fostering a spirit of community and support among all athletes, regardless of their fame or popularity.

With Fans Rally, every college athlete can create a profile, attract support from their hometown fans, and receive donations, ensuring equitable opportunities across the board. This innovative approach not only enhances the athletes' experiences but also revitalizes the essence of sportsmanship in collegiate athletics.

"It was an immense pleasure taking part in the birth and development of an idea that is bound to change the way fan-athlete donations and support currently work," says Vanja Popov, Digital Strategy Expert at Digital Silk.

