GXO Logistics: GXO's State-of-the-art Dormagen Site at Full Capacity

Industry leader continues its multi-year plan to significantly expand its operations

in Germany, Europe's largest logistics market

Customers include prominent industry leaders in aerospace, food & beverage and consumer goods

DORMAGEN, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced its state-of-the-art 36,000 square meter multi-tenant warehouse in Dormagen near Düsseldorf is completely at full capacity an important milestone in the US company's growth strategy in Germany.

"We see a long runway for growth in the German contract logistics market where demand for increased supply chain efficiency and modernization are driving strong demand for logistics expertise," said Richard Cawston, Chief Revenue Officer, GXO. "The market's high demand for modern technology-supported, tailor-made and agile logistics solutions makes GXO an ideal partner for companies operating in Germany."

The Düsseldorf region is a logistics hotspot in Germany. GXO's Dormagen site serves customers across a range of industries, including aerospace, food and beverage and consumer goods, with services such as picking, packaging, quality control and package scanning. In addition, GXO's Dormagen site offers GXO ServiceTech , the industry-leading repair and returns service for consumer electronics. The end-to-end service offering includes repairs, upgrades and refurbishment, data cleansing and secure disposal, customer service call centers, warranty management, warehousing, logistics, accreditation and resale, helping clients achieve their sustainability goals.

GXO in Germany

Germany is a long-term strategic growth market for GXO, and the company plans to significantly expand its activities in the region over the coming years. In addition to its Dormagen site, GXO announced a 20-year partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to manage operations at a state-of-the-art Germany distribution center in Dorsten, as well as a long-term contract with Tchibo, a leading German retailer and coffee distributor, to operate one of the largest high-bay warehouses in Europe, beginning in March 2025.

GXO has been operating in Central Europe, including Germany, for more than 20 years, serving customers in the e-commerce, fashion, FMCG and DIY sectors. As GXO continues to grow, it remains focused on innovation, sustainability and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for its employees.

