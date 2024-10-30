Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.: Digital Utilities Ventures Expands Dealer Network and Reports Strong Q1 Results, Setting the Stage for Continued Growth

MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV) is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its sales force for its innovative modular Easy Nano Void Water Clean Up and Easy FEN Liquid Microbial Growth Systems. The Easy Nano Void Product Line now includes the "Shore Shed Model 30" that individual Lake Shore Owners can place next to shorelines. The technology utilizes no harmful chemicals and only trillions of tiny oxygen bubbles to quickly clean up the algae-green mess often found in the swimming area intended for their friends and family. Having a 1/2 million dollar house on a lake shore, which you cannot swim in, can now be a thing of the past thanks to the Easy Nano Void 30.









Over the past quarter alone, the company has also seen a 10% increase in active sales representatives, reinforcing interest in its innovative product lines.

In addition to the expansion of its sales force and product lines, DUTV is proud to share positive results from its Q1 2024 financials, released on October 18. The company reported $201,279 in revenue for the quarter, with a gross profit of $147,637.

CEO Mark Gaalswyk commented: "We are encouraged by the early success of our sales expansion efforts and the positive financial results this quarter. Our Easy Nano Void technology, particularly the 'Shore Shed Model 30,' is quickly becoming noticed in the Lake Shore Owner marketplace. This is further exemplified by a simple X post by my own X account (@MarkGaalswyk) of the Lake Shore clean-up results, quickly obtaining over 56,000 views in a matter of days. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow our sales representatives, our distribution network and innovate within our product lines."

DUTV remains committed to advancing its technologies and expanding its market reach, particularly water clean-up and green technologies.

For more information, visit www.duventures.com or contact us at info@duventures.com.

For those interested in ordering an "Easy Nano Void Shore Shed Model 30 " for DUTV to manufacture over the winter for your next summer lake shore fun, please get in touch with BillBliler@easyenergysystems.com Phone: 952-400-6045.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is an innovative company focused on utilizing disruptive modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong commitment to sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to revolutionize various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

For information on Easy Energy Finance, Inc.: www.easyenergyfinance.com

