Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Reports Strong Third-Quarter Profit Margin, Maintains Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

- Sales of $2.48 billion
- Net income of $4 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
- Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million
MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.
"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."
Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.
Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.
Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35 million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was a use of $11 million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.
"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."
Revised 2024 Financial Targets
- Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
- Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million; and
- Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million;
- Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25;
- Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 2,476
$ 2,669
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales
2,231
2,433
Selling, general and administrative expenses
130
126
Amortization of intangibles
3
3
Restructuring charges, net
24
17
Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale
4
Other income (expense), net
(4)
1
Earnings before interest and income taxes
88
91
Interest income
4
5
Interest expense
40
41
Earnings before income taxes
52
55
Income tax expense
43
33
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2
3
Net income
11
25
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
7
8
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
-
(2)
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 4
$ 19
Net income per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 0.03
$ 0.13
Diluted
$ 0.03
$ 0.13
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
145.0
144.3
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
145.1
144.7
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Nine Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 7,949
$ 8,061
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales
7,205
7,325
Selling, general and administrative expenses
401
410
Amortization of intangibles
10
10
Restructuring charges, net
41
21
Loss on disposal group previously held for sale
(26)
Other income (expense), net
(4)
10
Earnings before interest and income taxes
262
305
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1)
Interest income
10
14
Interest expense
118
114
Earnings before income taxes
154
204
Income tax expense
134
118
Equity in earnings of affiliates
7
6
Net income
27
92
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
17
17
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
(13)
(2)
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 23
$ 77
Net income per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 0.16
$ 0.53
Diluted
$ 0.16
$ 0.53
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
144.9
144.2
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
145.0
144.5
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net income
$ 11
$ 25
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
14
(24)
Hedging gains and losses
(7)
(21)
Defined benefit plans
1
(1)
Other comprehensive Income (loss)
8
(46)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
19
(21)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7)
(7)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
4
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
$ 12
$ (24)
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net income
$ 27
$ 92
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
(52)
(6)
Hedging gains and losses
(35)
(3)
Defined benefit plans
6
Other comprehensive loss
(81)
(9)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(54)
83
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(16)
(16)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
17
4
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
$ (53)
$ 71
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 419
$ 529
Accounts receivable
Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2024 and $16 in 2023
1,463
1,371
Other
227
280
Inventories
1,714
1,676
Other current assets
231
247
Total current assets
4,054
4,103
Goodwill
263
263
Intangibles
160
182
Deferred tax assets
518
516
Other noncurrent assets
176
140
Investments in affiliates
126
123
Operating lease assets
304
327
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,258
2,311
Total assets
$ 7,859
$ 7,965
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$ 23
$ 22
Current portion of long-term debt
212
35
Accounts payable
1,689
1,756
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
269
288
Taxes on income
62
86
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
44
42
Other accrued liabilities
417
373
Total current liabilities
2,716
2,602
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2024 and $24 in 2023
2,436
2,598
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
270
284
Pension and postretirement obligations
323
334
Other noncurrent liabilities
366
319
Total liabilities
6,111
6,137
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
205
191
Parent company stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
no shares outstanding
-
-
Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
144,978,881 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,274
2,255
Retained earnings
283
317
Treasury stock, at cost (831,871 and 474,981 shares)
(13)
(9)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,066)
(990)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
1,480
1,575
Noncontrolling interests
63
62
Total equity
1,543
1,637
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$ 7,859
$ 7,965
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$ 11
$ 25
Depreciation
97
101
Amortization
5
6
Amortization of deferred financing charges
1
1
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
(1)
(1)
Stock compensation expense
7
5
Deferred income taxes
(11)
(16)
Pension expense, net
5
2
Change in working capital
(66)
3
Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale
(4)
Other, net
(9)
(14)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35
112
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(46)
(117)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3
(2)
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
(1)
(6)
Other, net
16
(13)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28)
(138)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term debt
4
2
Proceeds from long-term debt
1
Repayment of long-term debt
(5)
(3)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(14)
(14)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(12)
(7)
Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests
1
Other, net
1
Net cash used in financing activities
(26)
(20)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19)
(46)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
440
503
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
14
(17)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 435
$ 440
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$ 27
$ 92
Depreciation
304
287
Amortization
16
17
Amortization of deferred financing charges
4
4
Write-off of deferred financing costs
1
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
(4)
(4)
Stock compensation expense
21
19
Deferred income taxes
18
(46)
Pension expense, net
1
4
Change in working capital
(261)
(169)
Loss on disposal group previously held for sale
26
Other, net
(4)
(7)
Net cash provided by operating activities
148
198
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(227)
(359)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
7
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
(5)
(10)
Other, net
20
(14)
Net cash used in investing activities
(205)
(383)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term debt
(15)
Proceeds from long-term debt
1
458
Repayment of long-term debt
(35)
(207)
Deferred financing payments
(9)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(43)
(43)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(17)
(10)
Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest
11
Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests
18
18
Other, net
9
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(56)
189
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(113)
4
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
563
442
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
(15)
(6)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 435
$ 440
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to
Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 35
$ 112
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(46)
(117)
Free cash flow
$ (11)
$ (5)
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 148
$ 198
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(227)
(359)
Free cash flow
$ (79)
$ (161)
DANA INCORPORATED
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Sales
Light Vehicle
$ 1,033
$ 1,084
Commercial Vehicle
494
535
Off-Highway
627
739
Power Technologies
322
311
Total Sales
$ 2,476
$ 2,669
Segment EBITDA
Light Vehicle
$ 78
$ 75
Commercial Vehicle
26
29
Off-Highway
103
110
Power Technologies
26
28
Total Segment EBITDA
233
242
Corporate expense and other items, net
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 232
$ 242
DANA INCORPORATED
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Sales
Light Vehicle
$ 3,263
$ 3,112
Commercial Vehicle
1,545
1,583
Off-Highway
2,154
2,423
Power Technologies
987
943
Total Sales
$ 7,949
$ 8,061
Segment EBITDA
Light Vehicle
$ 229
$ 190
Commercial Vehicle
66
74
Off-Highway
334
359
Power Technologies
75
70
Total Segment EBITDA
704
693
Corporate expense and other items, net
(5)
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 699
$ 689
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Segment EBITDA
$ 233
$ 242
Corporate expense and other items, net
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
232
242
Depreciation
(97)
(101)
Amortization
(5)
(6)
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
(8)
(4)
Restructuring charges, net
(24)
(17)
Stock compensation expense
(7)
(5)
Strategic transaction expenses
(1)
(2)
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
(1)
Distressed supplier costs
(14)
Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale
4
Other items
(6)
(1)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
88
91
Interest income
4
5
Interest expense
40
41
Earnings before income taxes
52
55
Income tax expense
43
33
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2
3
Net income
$ 11
$ 25
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
September 30,
2024
2023
Segment EBITDA
$ 704
$ 693
Corporate expense and other items, net
(5)
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA
699
689
Depreciation
(304)
(287)
Amortization
(16)
(17)
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
(14)
(10)
Restructuring charges, net
(41)
(21)
Stock compensation expense
(21)
(19)
Strategic transaction expenses
(5)
(4)
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
(5)
(1)
Distressed supplier costs
(26)
Loss on disposal group previously held for sale
(26)
Other items
(5)
1
Earnings before interest and income taxes
262
305
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1)
Interest income
10
14
Interest expense
118
114
Earnings before income taxes
154
204
Income tax expense
134
118
Equity in earnings of affiliates
7
6
Net income
$ 27
$ 92
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 4
$ 19
Items impacting income before income taxes:
Amortization
5
5
Restructuring charges, net
24
17
Strategic transaction expenses
1
2
Distressed supplier costs
14
Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale
(4)
Other items
3
2
Items impacting income taxes:
Net income tax expense on items above
(15)
(16)
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company
$ 18
$ 43
Diluted shares - as reported
145.1
144.7
Adjusted diluted shares
145.1
144.7
Diluted adjusted EPS
$ 0.12
$ 0.30
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 23
$ 77
Items impacting income before income taxes:
Amortization
15
15
Restructuring charges, net
41
21
Strategic transaction expenses
5
4
Distressed supplier costs
26
Loss on disposal group previously held for sale
26
Other items
2
Items impacting income taxes:
Net income tax expense on items above
(34)
(26)
Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters
24
14
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company
$ 100
$ 133
Diluted shares - as reported
145.0
144.5
Adjusted diluted shares
145.0
144.5
Diluted adjusted EPS
$ 0.69
$ 0.92
