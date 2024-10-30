Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A0NC7J | ISIN: US2358252052 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DH
Tradegate
30.10.24
16:39 Uhr
8,050 Euro
-1,350
-14,36 %
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 11:59 Uhr
18 Leser
Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Reports Strong Third-Quarter Profit Margin, Maintains Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

  • Sales of $2.48 billion
  • Net income of $4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4 percent, a 30-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
  • Full-year free cash flow guidance maintained at $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Dana achieved 30 basis points of profit-margin improvement in the third quarter despite lower sales as a result of softening demand for both EV and traditional programs across our end markets," said Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas.

"Dana's ability to flex our cost structure and generate efficiencies from our global business and operating systems through the current adverse market conditions is allowing us to continue driving toward our profitability goals. Despite market cyclicality, we remain focused on the technology innovations required to meet the needs of our customers and secure long-term, profitable growth."

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.48 billion, compared with $2.67 billion in the same period of 2023. Weakening market demand for electric vehicles, commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and certain light-truck programs drove lower sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $232 million or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with $242 million or 9.1 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions offset the margin impact of lower sales, inflation, and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $18 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $43 million and $0.30 per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $35 million, compared with $112 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was a use of $11 million, compared with a use of $5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

"Lower end-market demand is driving our reduced sales and profit expectations for the remainder of the year," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Targeted cost-savings actions and reduced capital expenditures will position us well for continued profit and cashflow improvements into next year."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

  • Sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $855 to $895 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $465 to $485 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $90 to $110 million;
  • Diluted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25;
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30
Dana will discuss its third-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net sales


$ 2,476


$ 2,669

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


2,231


2,433

Selling, general and administrative expenses


130


126

Amortization of intangibles


3


3

Restructuring charges, net


24


17

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale


4



Other income (expense), net


(4)


1

Earnings before interest and income taxes


88


91

Interest income


4


5

Interest expense


40


41

Earnings before income taxes


52


55

Income tax expense


43


33

Equity in earnings of affiliates


2


3

Net income


11


25

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income


7


8

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss


-


(2)

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 4


$ 19






Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic


$ 0.03


$ 0.13

Diluted


$ 0.03


$ 0.13






Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


145.0


144.3

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


145.1


144.7

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023









Nine Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net sales


$ 7,949


$ 8,061

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


7,205


7,325

Selling, general and administrative expenses


401


410

Amortization of intangibles


10


10

Restructuring charges, net


41


21

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale


(26)



Other income (expense), net


(4)


10

Earnings before interest and income taxes


262


305

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(1)

Interest income


10


14

Interest expense


118


114

Earnings before income taxes


154


204

Income tax expense


134


118

Equity in earnings of affiliates


7


6

Net income


27


92

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income


17


17

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss


(13)


(2)

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 23


$ 77






Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic


$ 0.16


$ 0.53

Diluted


$ 0.16


$ 0.53






Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


144.9


144.2

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


145.0


144.5

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net income


$ 11


$ 25

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


14


(24)


Hedging gains and losses


(7)


(21)


Defined benefit plans


1


(1)


Other comprehensive Income (loss)


8


(46)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


19


(21)


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(7)


(7)


Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


-


4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ 12


$ (24)

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net income


$ 27


$ 92

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


(52)


(6)


Hedging gains and losses


(35)


(3)


Defined benefit plans


6




Other comprehensive loss


(81)


(9)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(54)


83


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(16)


(16)


Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


17


4

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ (53)


$ 71

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023






(In millions, except share and per share amounts)


September 30,


December 31,



2024


2023

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 419


$ 529

Accounts receivable






Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2024 and $16 in 2023


1,463


1,371


Other


227


280

Inventories


1,714


1,676

Other current assets


231


247



Total current assets


4,054


4,103

Goodwill


263


263

Intangibles


160


182

Deferred tax assets


518


516

Other noncurrent assets


176


140

Investments in affiliates


126


123

Operating lease assets


304


327

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,258


2,311



Total assets


$ 7,859


$ 7,965






Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt


$ 23


$ 22

Current portion of long-term debt


212


35

Accounts payable


1,689


1,756

Accrued payroll and employee benefits


269


288

Taxes on income


62


86

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


44


42

Other accrued liabilities


417


373



Total current liabilities


2,716


2,602

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2024 and $24 in 2023


2,436


2,598

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


270


284

Pension and postretirement obligations


323


334

Other noncurrent liabilities


366


319



Total liabilities


6,111


6,137

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests


205


191

Parent company stockholders' equity






Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding


-


-


Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







144,978,881 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding


2


2


Additional paid-in capital


2,274


2,255


Retained earnings


283


317


Treasury stock, at cost (831,871 and 474,981 shares)


(13)


(9)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,066)


(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity


1,480


1,575

Noncontrolling interests


63


62



Total equity


1,543


1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity


$ 7,859


$ 7,965

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Operating activities





Net income


$ 11


$ 25

Depreciation


97


101

Amortization


5


6

Amortization of deferred financing charges


1


1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(1)


(1)

Stock compensation expense


7


5

Deferred income taxes


(11)


(16)

Pension expense, net


5


2

Change in working capital


(66)


3

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale


(4)



Other, net


(9)


(14)

Net cash provided by operating activities


35


112






Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(46)


(117)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


3


(2)

Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(1)


(6)

Other, net


16


(13)

Net cash used in investing activities


(28)


(138)






Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


4


2

Proceeds from long-term debt


1



Repayment of long-term debt


(5)


(3)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(14)


(14)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(12)


(7)

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests




1

Other, net




1

Net cash used in financing activities


(26)


(20)






Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(19)


(46)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


440


503

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


14


(17)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 435


$ 440

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Operating activities





Net income


$ 27


$ 92

Depreciation


304


287

Amortization


16


17

Amortization of deferred financing charges


4


4

Write-off of deferred financing costs




1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(4)


(4)

Stock compensation expense


21


19

Deferred income taxes


18


(46)

Pension expense, net


1


4

Change in working capital


(261)


(169)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale


26



Other, net


(4)


(7)

Net cash provided by operating activities


148


198






Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(227)


(359)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


7



Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(5)


(10)

Other, net


20


(14)

Net cash used in investing activities


(205)


(383)






Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt




(15)

Proceeds from long-term debt


1


458

Repayment of long-term debt


(35)


(207)

Deferred financing payments




(9)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(43)


(43)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(17)


(10)

Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest


11



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests


18


18

Other, net


9


(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(56)


189






Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(113)


4

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


563


442

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


(15)


(6)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 435


$ 440

DANA INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 35


$ 112

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(46)


(117)

Free cash flow


$ (11)


$ (5)









Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 148


$ 198

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(227)


(359)

Free cash flow


$ (79)


$ (161)

DANA INCORPORATED

Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 1,033


$ 1,084

Commercial Vehicle


494


535

Off-Highway


627


739

Power Technologies


322


311

Total Sales


$ 2,476


$ 2,669






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 78


$ 75

Commercial Vehicle


26


29

Off-Highway


103


110

Power Technologies


26


28

Total Segment EBITDA


233


242

Corporate expense and other items, net


(1)



Adjusted EBITDA


$ 232


$ 242

DANA INCORPORATED

Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023








Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 3,263


$ 3,112

Commercial Vehicle


1,545


1,583

Off-Highway


2,154


2,423

Power Technologies


987


943

Total Sales


$ 7,949


$ 8,061






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 229


$ 190

Commercial Vehicle


66


74

Off-Highway


334


359

Power Technologies


75


70

Total Segment EBITDA


704


693

Corporate expense and other items, net


(5)


(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 699


$ 689

DANA INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Three Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Segment EBITDA


$ 233


$ 242

Corporate expense and other items, net


(1)



Adjusted EBITDA


232


242

Depreciation


(97)


(101)

Amortization


(5)


(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(8)


(4)

Restructuring charges, net


(24)


(17)

Stock compensation expense


(7)


(5)

Strategic transaction expenses


(1)


(2)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment




(1)

Distressed supplier costs




(14)

Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale


4



Other items


(6)


(1)

Earnings before interest and income taxes


88


91

Interest income


4


5

Interest expense


40


41

Earnings before income taxes


52


55

Income tax expense


43


33

Equity in earnings of affiliates


2


3

Net income


$ 11


$ 25

DANA INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023




Nine Months Ended

(In millions)


September 30,



2024


2023

Segment EBITDA


$ 704


$ 693

Corporate expense and other items, net


(5)


(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


699


689

Depreciation


(304)


(287)

Amortization


(16)


(17)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(14)


(10)

Restructuring charges, net


(41)


(21)

Stock compensation expense


(21)


(19)

Strategic transaction expenses


(5)


(4)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment


(5)


(1)

Distressed supplier costs




(26)

Loss on disposal group previously held for sale


(26)



Other items


(5)


1

Earnings before interest and income taxes


262


305

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(1)

Interest income


10


14

Interest expense


118


114

Earnings before income taxes


154


204

Income tax expense


134


118

Equity in earnings of affiliates


7


6

Net income


$ 27


$ 92

DANA INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and

Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023






(In millions, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



2024


2023

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 4


$ 19

Items impacting income before income taxes:






Amortization


5


5


Restructuring charges, net


24


17


Strategic transaction expenses


1


2


Distressed supplier costs




14


Adjustment of loss on disposal group previously held for sale


(4)




Other items


3


2

Items impacting income taxes:






Net income tax expense on items above


(15)


(16)

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$ 18


$ 43






Diluted shares - as reported


145.1


144.7

Adjusted diluted shares


145.1


144.7






Diluted adjusted EPS


$ 0.12


$ 0.30

DANA INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and

Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023


(In millions, except per share amounts)







Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2024


2023

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 23


$ 77

Items impacting income before income taxes:






Amortization


15


15


Restructuring charges, net


41


21


Strategic transaction expenses


5


4


Distressed supplier costs




26


Loss on disposal group previously held for sale


26




Other items




2

Items impacting income taxes:






Net income tax expense on items above


(34)


(26)


Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters


24


14

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$ 100


$ 133






Diluted shares - as reported


145.0


144.5

Adjusted diluted shares


145.0


144.5






Diluted adjusted EPS


$ 0.69


$ 0.92

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

© 2024 PR Newswire
