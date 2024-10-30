InMode Ltd.: InMode Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly GAAP Revenue of $130.2 Million (which consists of $98.3 million of net sales in Q3 and $31.9 million of pre-orders from the ...

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Quarterly GAAP revenue of $130.2 million (which consists of $98.3 million of net sales in Q3 and $31.9 million of pre-orders from the first half of 2024).
- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $15.8 million, a decrease of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
- GAAP operation income of $48.2 million, *non-GAAP operation income of $52.2 million.
- Total cash position of $684.9 million as of September 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
- Full-year 2024 revenue guidance has been revised to be between $410 million and $420 million, compared to prior guidance of $430 million to $440 million.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
Q1-Q3 2024
Q1-Q3 2023
Revenues
$130,232
$123,112
296,965
365,267
Gross Margins
82 %
84 %
81 %
83 %
Net Income
$50,990
$46,520
98,504
142,754
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.65
$0.54
1.19
1.66
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
Q1-Q3 2024
Q1-Q3 2023
Gross Margins
82 %
84 %
81 %
84 %
Net Income
$54,971
$53,084
111,626
160,032
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.70
$0.61
1.34
1.86
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Management Comments
"The third quarter presented ongoing challenges for InMode," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "Macroeconomic conditions led to a decrease in demand for our consumables and new platform sales, while the launch of our latest platforms required extended adjustments to our production lines. Nevertheless, we believe our recent management changes will better align our operations with our strategic plan. We also take pride in our dedicated employees, whose hard work has allowed us to make faster-than-expected progress in fulfilling pre-orders."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2024 reached $130.2 million (including $31.9 million in revenue from first half of 2024 pre-orders), an increase of 5.8% compared to $123.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
"Despite continued headwinds in the third quarter, we are pleased to have fulfilled our pre-orders ahead of schedule, allowing us to focus on execution once market demand recovers," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP and *non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 82% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the third quarter of 2023.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 37%, compared to an operating margin of 38% in the third quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 40% compared to 43% for the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, primarily driven by our recent management changes costs, higher commissions, as well as additional investments in trade shows and workshop activities.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $51.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $55.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $53.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
2024 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on our current estimates, management expects:
- Full Year 2024 revenue to be between $410 to $420 million compared to prior guidance of $430 million to $440 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 81% and 82% compared to prior guidance of 82% - 84%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $140 million and $145 million compared to prior guidance of $150 million to $155 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share remains the same as in previous guidance at $1.92 to $1.96 after taking into consideration the estimated shares that will be repurchased as part of the share repurchase programs announced this year
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
The Current Situation in Israel
Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
130,232
123,112
296,965
365,267
COST OF REVENUES
24,055
20,136
57,536
60,444
GROSS PROFIT
106,177
102,976
239,429
304,823
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,254
3,268
10,470
9,937
Sales and marketing
51,863
50,819
136,713
143,591
General and administrative
2,799
2,479
7,579
6,879
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
57,916
56,566
154,762
160,407
OPERATIONS INCOME
48,261
46,410
84,667
144,416
Finance income, net
9,918
4,953
26,592
12,687
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
58,179
51,363
111,259
157,103
INCOME TAXES
7,189
4,843
12,755
14,349
NET INCOME
50,990
46,520
98,504
142,754
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.66
0.56
1.20
1.71
Diluted
0.65
0.54
1.19
1.66
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
77,022
83,703
81,795
83,423
Diluted
77,908
85,970
83,016
85,814
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
164,838
144,411
Marketable securities
281,458
373,647
Short-term bank deposits
238,592
223,547
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
40,777
42,362
Prepaid expense and other receivables
24,447
16,268
Inventories
58,284
45,095
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
808,396
845,330
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
2,917
3,670
Deferred income tax asset
1,048
1,506
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,636
9,698
Property and equipment, net
2,336
2,382
Other investments
700
700
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
15,637
17,956
TOTAL ASSETS
824,033
863,286
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
14,313
13,966
Contract liabilities
17,230
10,923
Other liabilities
44,155
39,247
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
75,698
64,136
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,318
3,766
Other liabilities
2,808
1,399
Operating lease liabilities
5,317
6,613
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,443
11,778
TOTAL LIABILITIES
87,141
75,914
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
736,892
787,372
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
824,033
863,286
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
50,990
46,520
98,504
142,754
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
138
129
480
501
Share-based compensation expenses
3,981
6,564
13,122
17,278
Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable
130
426
414
665
Loss on marketable securities, net
29
-
170
-
Finance expenses (income), net
3,863
(527)
(5,934)
(3,236)
Deferred income taxes
35
(216)
(58)
(154)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(2,570)
(10,753)
1,924
(16,461)
Increase in other receivables
(860)
(1,347)
(7,577)
(5,367)
Increase in inventories
(5,657)
(1,421)
(13,189)
(92)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(1,235)
(962)
347
(3,909)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
11,722
3,040
6,160
(12,792)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)
(26,517)
(9)
5,859
(3,630)
Net cash provided by operating activities
34,049
41,444
100,222
115,557
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(78,390)
(138,140)
(164,687)
(166,140)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
138,140
50,590
151,640
85,090
Purchase of fixed assets
(77)
(149)
(435)
(684)
Purchase of marketable securities
(90,820)
(60,588)
(276,513)
(192,707)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
22,233
-
69,608
-
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
122,969
78,465
304,777
190,070
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
114,055
(69,822)
84,390
(84,371)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(76,556)
-
(165,536)
-
Exercise of options
565
2,729
1,194
5,229
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(75,991)
2,729
(164,342)
5,229
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
728
(473)
157
(222)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
72,841
(26,122)
20,427
36,193
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
91,997
159,855
144,411
97,540
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
164,838
133,733
164,838
133,733
Revision of prior period financial information
The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $41,000 and $119,000 for the three months and nine months ended September 30,2023 respectively and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $0, and $40,423 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.
The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
85,734
66 %
67,969
55 %
151,392
51 %
191,548
53 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
28,662
22 %
37,276
30 %
86,191
29 %
114,284
31 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
114,396
88 %
105,245
85 %
237,583
80 %
305,832
84 %
Consumables and service revenues
15,836
12 %
17,867
15 %
59,382
20 %
59,435
16 %
Total Revenue
130,232
100 %
123,112
100 %
296,965
100 %
365,267
100 %
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
95
77
90
85
80
83
90
82
88
87
76
83
Hands-Free
4
3
4
11
4
9
7
3
5
10
5
8
Non-Invasive
1
20
6
4
16
8
3
15
7
3
19
9
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Three months ended September 30, 2023
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
130,232
-
130,232
123,112
-
123,112
COST OF REVENUES
24,055
(481)
23,574
20,136
(572)
19,564
GROSS PROFIT
106,177
481
106,658
102,976
572
103,548
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,254
(890)
2,364
3,268
(729)
2,539
Sales and marketing
51,863
(2,300)
49,563
50,819
(4,787)
46,032
General and administrative
2,799
(310)
2,489
2,479
(476)
2,003
TOTAL OPERATING
57,916
(3,500)
54,416
56,566
(5,992)
50,574
OPERATIONS INCOME
48,261
3,981
52,242
46,410
6,564
52,974
Finance income, net
9,918
-
9,918
4,953
-
4,953
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
58,179
3,981
62,160
51,363
6,564
57,927
INCOME TAXES
7,189
-
7,189
4,843
-
4,843
NET INCOME
50,990
3,981
54,971
46,520
6,564
53,084
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.66
0.71
0.56
0.63
Diluted
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.61
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
77,022
77,022
83,703
83,703
Diluted
77,908
78,548
85,970
86,333
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
296,965
-
296,965
365,267
-
365,267
COST OF REVENUES
57,536
(1,361)
56,175
60,444
(1,473)
58,971
GROSS PROFIT
239,429
1,361
240,790
304,823
1,473
306,296
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
10,470
(1,877)
8,593
9,937
(1,987)
7,950
Sales and marketing
136,713
(9,007)
127,706
143,591
(12,556)
131,035
General and administrative
7,579
(877)
6,702
6,879
(1,262)
5,617
TOTAL OPERATING
154,762
(11,761)
143,001
160,407
(15,805)
144,602
OPERATIONS INCOME
84,667
13,122
97,789
144,416
17,278
161,694
Finance income, net
26,592
-
26,592
12,687
-
12,687
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
111,259
13,122
124,381
157,103
17,278
174,381
INCOME TAXES
12,755
-
12,755
14,349
-
14,349
NET INCOME
98,504
13,122
111,626
142,754
17,278
160,032
EARNINGS PER
Basic
1.20
1.36
1.71
1.92
Diluted
1.19
1.34
1.66
1.86
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
81,795
81,795
83,423
83,423
Diluted
83,016
83,536
85,814
86,154
