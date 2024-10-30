Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:08 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,800
-2,94 %
30.10.2024 13:30 Uhr
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Net Sales of $399.3M, up 3.3%, with all three operating segments showing increases
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28, up 15%
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 80 basis points to 12.2%
  • Nissens Automotive acquisition expected to close in near future
  • Full year guidance remains unchanged

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $399.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $386.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.12 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.07 billion during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share and $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, both in our top line growth as well as our earnings performance. Overall, sales increased 3.3% versus last year's third quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 15%. Year-to-date sales are up 5.0% compared to 2023, with adjusted diluted EPS up almost 6%. Sales for all three operating segments are ahead of last year both for the quarter and the year."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales increased 5.2% in the quarter against an easy comparison in 2023. Sales in the segment are up 2.8% on a year-to-date basis as customer demand remains positive, indicating general market strength as our trading partners make ongoing investments to their assortments in our products.

Strong Temperature Control demand continued as sales grew 1.9% in the quarter against last year's record results. The segment has performed well year-to-date with sales up nearly 10% over last year, as the selling season started early this year and remained strong throughout the summer.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to perform well, as sales increased nearly 1% in the quarter against a very difficult comparison to last year's quarterly increase of over 8%, and are up 3.8% year-to-date. Modest softening in some end markets is being more than offset by the ramp up of recent wins, and while we expect ongoing market headwinds related to certain customers' production schedules, we remain quite bullish as we see ongoing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.

Looking at profitability, Adjusted EBITDA improved from the third quarter last year, up 80 basis points to 12.2%. Margin improvement resulted from leverage gained on the solid sales performance, as well as from various cost containment actions to offset inflationary pressures, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on managing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $503.0 million, down from $507.1 million at year-end, while our total debt at quarter-end stood at $142.8 million down $13.4 million from year-end.

With respect to our previously announced acquisition of Nissens Automotive in Europe, we have received final regulatory approvals and would expect to close on the transaction in the very near future. We are very excited about this major step forward for SMP, and look forward to working closely with the talented Nissens team to create an aftermarket leader in North America and Europe across our key product categories.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously, and excludes any potential impact from the acquisition of Nissens Automotive. This outlook considers expenses related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48 - $50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, discussed in prior quarters.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Looking ahead, while there is always a degree of uncertainty across a variety of external factors, we are excited about where we are headed. North American aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, we are hitting our stride in our Engineered Solutions business, our new distribution center is coming on line, and we are soon to have Nissens on-board with all the opportunities that it will bring. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday October 30, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2024 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-374-0328 (domestic) or 402-220-0663 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



















(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES


$ 399,265


$ 386,413


$ 1,120,497


$ 1,067,516










COST OF SALES


277,899


271,653


798,162


760,220










GROSS PROFIT


121,366


114,760


322,335


307,296










SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


81,204


79,781


239,822


223,257

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3,023


177


5,774


1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET


-


4


5


74










OPERATING INCOME


37,139


34,806


76,744


82,730










OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


2,129


1,732


5,147


2,759










INTEREST EXPENSE


3,145


3,621


7,964


10,766










EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


36,123


32,917


73,927


74,723










PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


9,267


7,995


18,718


18,656










EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


26,856


24,922


55,209


56,067










LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(22,771)


(18,200)


(24,727)


(28,201)










NET EARNINGS


4,085


6,722


30,482


27,866










NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


275


63


785


152










NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$ 3,810


$ 6,659


$ 29,697


$ 27,714



















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 26,581


$ 24,859


$ 54,424


$ 55,915

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(22,771)


(18,200)


(24,727)


(28,201)

TOTAL


$ 3,810


$ 6,659


$ 29,697


$ 27,714



















NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.22


$ 1.14


$ 2.50


$ 2.58

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(1.04)


(0.84)


(1.14)


(1.30)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$ 0.18


$ 0.31


$ 1.36


$ 1.28



















DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.20


$ 1.12


$ 2.45


$ 2.52

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(1.03)


(0.82)


(1.11)


(1.27)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$ 0.17


$ 0.30


$ 1.34


$ 1.25



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,716,083


21,727,119


21,802,164


21,675,699

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,154,222


22,253,723


22,225,444


22,198,131










(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.









STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED




SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions













and Fuel Delivery)


$ 121,432



$ 113,188



$ 353,046



$ 342,860


Electrical and Safety


63,237



62,049



172,772



166,720


Wire sets and other


16,208



15,700



49,324



49,723


Vehicle Control


200,877



190,937



575,142



559,303













-


AC System Components


95,698



94,385



245,628



217,913


Other Thermal Components


30,287



29,258



76,446



75,210


Temperature Control


125,985



123,643



322,074



293,123















Commercial Vehicle


22,625



18,701



69,016



59,158


Construction / Agriculture


8,082



9,974



27,631



32,804


Light Vehicle


24,287



24,123



70,776



71,123


All Other


17,409



19,035



55,858



52,005


Engineered Solutions


72,403



71,833



223,281



215,090













-


Revenues


$ 399,265



$ 386,413



$ 1,120,497



$ 1,067,516















Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 65,652

32.7 %


$ 60,865

31.9 %


$ 184,520

32.1 %


$ 179,446

32.1 %

Temperature Control


42,323

33.6 %


37,785

30.6 %


98,621

30.6 %


83,452

28.5 %

Engineered Solutions


13,391

18.5 %


16,110

22.4 %


39,194

17.6 %


44,398

20.6 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Gross Margin


$ 121,366

30.4 %


$ 114,760

29.7 %


$ 322,335

28.8 %


$ 307,296

28.8 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 43,021

21.4 %


$ 42,752

22.4 %


$ 130,123

22.6 %


$ 124,308

22.2 %

Temperature Control


25,876

20.5 %


24,624

19.9 %


66,641

20.7 %


61,736

21.1 %

Engineered Solutions


8,124

11.2 %


8,832

12.3 %


25,491

11.4 %


25,222

11.7 %

All Other


5,190



3,573



16,163



11,991


Subtotal


$ 82,211

20.6 %


$ 79,781

20.6 %


$ 238,418

21.3 %


$ 223,257

20.9 %

Acquisition Expenses


(1,007)

-0.3 %


-

0.0 %


1,404

0.1 %


-

0.0 %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 81,204

20.3 %


$ 79,781

20.6 %


$ 239,822

21.4 %


$ 223,257

20.9 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 22,631

11.3 %


$ 18,113

9.5 %


$ 54,397

9.5 %


$ 55,138

9.9 %

Temperature Control


16,447

13.1 %


13,161

10.6 %


31,980

9.9 %


21,716

7.4 %

Engineered Solutions


5,267

7.3 %


7,278

10.1 %


13,703

6.1 %


19,176

8.9 %

All Other


(5,190)



(3,573)



(16,163)



(11,991)


Subtotal


$ 39,155

9.8 %


$ 34,979

9.1 %


$ 83,917

7.5 %


$ 84,039

7.9 %

Restructuring & Integration


(3,023)

-0.8 %


(177)

0.0 %


(5,774)

-0.5 %


(1,383)

-0.1 %

Acquisition Expenses


1,007

0.3 %


-

0.0 %


(1,404)

-0.1 %


-

0.0 %

Other Income, Net


-

0.0 %


4

0.0 %


5

0.0 %


74

0.0 %

Operating Income


$ 37,139

9.3 %


$ 34,806

9.0 %


$ 76,744

6.8 %


$ 82,730

7.7 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED









SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,









2024


2023


2024


2023









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 26,581


$ 24,859


$ 54,424


$ 55,915






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3,023


177


5,774


1,383







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


(207)


-


2,204


-







CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


(380)


(312)


(380)


(312)







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(732)


(46)


(2,074)


(360)







NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 28,285


$ 24,678


$ 59,948


$ 56,626





































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.20


$ 1.12


$ 2.45


$ 2.52






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.14


-


0.26


0.06







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


(0.01)


-


0.10


-







CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.02)


(0.01)







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(0.03)


-


(0.09)


(0.02)






















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 1.28


$ 1.11


$ 2.70


$ 2.55





































OPERATING INCOME






























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 37,139


$ 34,806


$ 76,744


$ 82,730






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3,023


177


5,774


1,383







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


(1,007)


-


1,404


-







OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET


-


(4)


(5)


(74)


LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


YEAR ENDED











SEPTEMBER 30,


DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 39,155


$ 34,979


$ 83,917


$ 84,039


2024


2023


2023











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 36,123


$ 32,917


$ 73,927


$ 74,723


$ 80,920


$ 86,025


$ 81,716
















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,389


7,332


22,008


21,461


29,569


28,864


29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE


3,145


3,621


7,964


10,766


10,485


15,101


13,287

EBITDA


46,657


43,870


103,899


106,950


120,974


129,990


124,025
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


3,023


177


5,774


1,383


7,033


3,230


2,642

ACQUISITION EXPENSES


(1,007)


-


1,404


-


1,404


-


-

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


-


7,002


-

SPECIAL ITEMS


2,016


177


7,178


1,383


8,437


10,232


2,642
















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 48,673


$ 44,047


$ 111,077


$ 108,333


$ 129,411


$ 140,222


$ 126,667


MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 21,029


$ 16,074


$ 5,010


$ (4,974)


$ 37,139














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,602


373


257


791


3,023


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


(1,007)


(1,007)


OTHER EXPENSE, NET


-


-


-


-


-














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 22,631


$ 16,447


$ 5,267


$ (5,190)


$ 39,155














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 18,844


$ 16,530


$ 5,607


$ (4,858)


$ 36,123














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,850


802


2,308


429


7,389


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,166


791


434


(246)


3,145


EBITDA


24,860


18,123


8,349


(4,675)


46,657














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,602


373


257


791


3,023


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


(1,007)


(1,007)


SPECIAL ITEMS


1,602


373


257


(216)


2,016














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 26,462


$ 18,496


$ 8,606


$ (4,891)


$ 48,673


% of Net Sales


13.2 %


14.7 %


11.9 %




12.2 %














(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 18,071


$ 13,054


$ 7,254


$ (3,573)


$ 34,806














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


45


107


25


-


177


OTHER INCOME, NET


(3)


-


(1)


-


(4)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 18,113


$ 13,161


$ 7,278


$ (3,573)


$ 34,979














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 15,702


$ 12,780


$ 8,078


$ (3,643)


$ 32,917














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,482


908


2,450


492


7,332


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,563


942


620


(504)


3,621


EBITDA


21,747


14,630


11,148


(3,655)


43,870














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


45


107


25


-


177


SPECIAL ITEMS


45


107


25


-


177














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 21,792


$ 14,737


$ 11,173


$ (3,655)


$ 44,047


% of Net Sales


11.4 %


11.9 %


15.6 %




11.4 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 51,685


$ 31,302


$ 13,054


$ (19,297)


$ 76,744














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,712


678


654


1,730


5,774


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


1,404


1,404


OTHER INCOME, NET


-


-


(5)


-


(5)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 54,397


$ 31,980


$ 13,703


$ (16,163)


$ 83,917














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 46,226


$ 32,396


$ 14,482


$ (19,177)


$ 73,927














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


10,981


2,480


7,240


1,307


22,008


INTEREST EXPENSE


5,492


2,048


1,804


(1,380)


7,964


EBITDA


62,699


36,924


23,526


(19,250)


103,899














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,712


678


654


1,730


5,774


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


1,404


1,404


SPECIAL ITEMS


2,712


678


654


3,134


7,178














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 65,411


$ 37,602


$ 24,180


$ (16,116)


$ 111,077


% of Net Sales


11.4 %


11.7 %


10.8 %




9.9 %














(In thousands)


NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 54,719


$ 20,938


$ 19,064


$ (11,991)


$ 82,730














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


484


778


121


-


1,383


OTHER INCOME, NET


(65)


-


(9)


-


(74)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 55,138


$ 21,716


$ 19,176


$ (11,991)


$ 84,039














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 47,994


$ 19,144


$ 19,611


$ (12,026)


$ 74,723














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


10,267


2,439


7,417


1,338


21,461


INTEREST EXPENSE


7,608


2,677


1,616


(1,135)


10,766


EBITDA


65,869


24,260


28,644


(11,823)


106,950














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


484


778


121


-


1,383


SPECIAL ITEMS


484


778


121


-


1,383














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 66,353


$ 25,038


$ 28,765


$ (11,823)


$ 108,333


% of Net Sales


11.9 %


8.5 %


13.4 %




10.1 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
















(In thousands)

















SEPTEMBER


DECEMBER



2024


2023



(Unaudited)








ASSETS






CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


$ 26,348


$ 32,526






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


225,827


168,327

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


8,697


8,045

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


217,130


160,282






INVENTORIES


503,015


507,075

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


17,843


18,240

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


28,873


26,100






TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


793,209


744,223






PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


138,490


121,872

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


96,039


100,065

GOODWILL


134,725


134,729

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


85,837


92,308

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


45,315


40,533

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


23,914


24,050

OTHER ASSETS


33,012


35,267






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,350,541


$ 1,293,047











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY


$ -


$ -

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

2,685


5,029

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


112,404


107,455

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


62,326


38,238

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


15,226


18,399

ACCRUED REBATES


53,163


42,278

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


37,050


29,561

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


69,666


63,303






TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


352,520


304,263






LONG-TERM DEBT


140,163


151,182

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


86,259


88,974

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


89,544


72,013

OTHER LIABILITIES


28,611


25,742






TOTAL LIABILITIES


697,097


642,174






TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


638,833


635,064

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


14,611


15,809

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


653,444


650,873






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,350,541


$ 1,293,047

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




















(In thousands)



















NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2024



2023



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS

$ 30,482



$ 27,866


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

22,008



21,461


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

24,727



28,201


OTHER

4,473



4,701


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(59,040)



(38,850)


INVENTORY

2,895



54,286


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

4,487



15,852


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(2,739)



2,916


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

45,470



12,345


OTHER

5,437



4,115


NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

78,200



132,893














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-



(3,954)


CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

-



6,779


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(34,136)



(17,977)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

18



95


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(34,118)



(15,057)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(13,422)



(92,149)


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,409)



-


DIVIDENDS PAID

(19,004)



(18,846)


PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

(4,183)



-


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(651)



(2)


NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(47,669)



(110,997)














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(2,591)



496


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(6,178)



7,335


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

32,526



21,150


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$ 26,348



$ 28,485

