Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Net Sales of $399.3M, up 3.3%, with all three operating segments showing increases
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28, up 15%
- Adjusted EBITDA up 80 basis points to 12.2%
- Nissens Automotive acquisition expected to close in near future
- Full year guidance remains unchanged
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $399.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $386.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.12 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.07 billion during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share and $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, both in our top line growth as well as our earnings performance. Overall, sales increased 3.3% versus last year's third quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 15%. Year-to-date sales are up 5.0% compared to 2023, with adjusted diluted EPS up almost 6%. Sales for all three operating segments are ahead of last year both for the quarter and the year."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales increased 5.2% in the quarter against an easy comparison in 2023. Sales in the segment are up 2.8% on a year-to-date basis as customer demand remains positive, indicating general market strength as our trading partners make ongoing investments to their assortments in our products.
Strong Temperature Control demand continued as sales grew 1.9% in the quarter against last year's record results. The segment has performed well year-to-date with sales up nearly 10% over last year, as the selling season started early this year and remained strong throughout the summer.
Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to perform well, as sales increased nearly 1% in the quarter against a very difficult comparison to last year's quarterly increase of over 8%, and are up 3.8% year-to-date. Modest softening in some end markets is being more than offset by the ramp up of recent wins, and while we expect ongoing market headwinds related to certain customers' production schedules, we remain quite bullish as we see ongoing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.
Looking at profitability, Adjusted EBITDA improved from the third quarter last year, up 80 basis points to 12.2%. Margin improvement resulted from leverage gained on the solid sales performance, as well as from various cost containment actions to offset inflationary pressures, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.
From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on managing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $503.0 million, down from $507.1 million at year-end, while our total debt at quarter-end stood at $142.8 million down $13.4 million from year-end.
With respect to our previously announced acquisition of Nissens Automotive in Europe, we have received final regulatory approvals and would expect to close on the transaction in the very near future. We are very excited about this major step forward for SMP, and look forward to working closely with the talented Nissens team to create an aftermarket leader in North America and Europe across our key product categories.
Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously, and excludes any potential impact from the acquisition of Nissens Automotive. This outlook considers expenses related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48 - $50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, discussed in prior quarters.
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Looking ahead, while there is always a degree of uncertainty across a variety of external factors, we are excited about where we are headed. North American aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, we are hitting our stride in our Engineered Solutions business, our new distribution center is coming on line, and we are soon to have Nissens on-board with all the opportunities that it will bring. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 399,265
$ 386,413
$ 1,120,497
$ 1,067,516
COST OF SALES
277,899
271,653
798,162
760,220
GROSS PROFIT
121,366
114,760
322,335
307,296
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
81,204
79,781
239,822
223,257
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3,023
177
5,774
1,383
OTHER INCOME, NET
-
4
5
74
OPERATING INCOME
37,139
34,806
76,744
82,730
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
2,129
1,732
5,147
2,759
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,145
3,621
7,964
10,766
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
36,123
32,917
73,927
74,723
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
9,267
7,995
18,718
18,656
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
26,856
24,922
55,209
56,067
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(22,771)
(18,200)
(24,727)
(28,201)
NET EARNINGS
4,085
6,722
30,482
27,866
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
275
63
785
152
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 3,810
$ 6,659
$ 29,697
$ 27,714
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 26,581
$ 24,859
$ 54,424
$ 55,915
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(22,771)
(18,200)
(24,727)
(28,201)
TOTAL
$ 3,810
$ 6,659
$ 29,697
$ 27,714
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.22
$ 1.14
$ 2.50
$ 2.58
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(1.04)
(0.84)
(1.14)
(1.30)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.18
$ 0.31
$ 1.36
$ 1.28
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.20
$ 1.12
$ 2.45
$ 2.52
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(1.03)
(0.82)
(1.11)
(1.27)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.17
$ 0.30
$ 1.34
$ 1.25
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,716,083
21,727,119
21,802,164
21,675,699
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,154,222
22,253,723
22,225,444
22,198,131
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions
and Fuel Delivery)
$ 121,432
$ 113,188
$ 353,046
$ 342,860
Electrical and Safety
63,237
62,049
172,772
166,720
Wire sets and other
16,208
15,700
49,324
49,723
Vehicle Control
200,877
190,937
575,142
559,303
-
AC System Components
95,698
94,385
245,628
217,913
Other Thermal Components
30,287
29,258
76,446
75,210
Temperature Control
125,985
123,643
322,074
293,123
Commercial Vehicle
22,625
18,701
69,016
59,158
Construction / Agriculture
8,082
9,974
27,631
32,804
Light Vehicle
24,287
24,123
70,776
71,123
All Other
17,409
19,035
55,858
52,005
Engineered Solutions
72,403
71,833
223,281
215,090
-
Revenues
$ 399,265
$ 386,413
$ 1,120,497
$ 1,067,516
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 65,652
32.7 %
$ 60,865
31.9 %
$ 184,520
32.1 %
$ 179,446
32.1 %
Temperature Control
42,323
33.6 %
37,785
30.6 %
98,621
30.6 %
83,452
28.5 %
Engineered Solutions
13,391
18.5 %
16,110
22.4 %
39,194
17.6 %
44,398
20.6 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Gross Margin
$ 121,366
30.4 %
$ 114,760
29.7 %
$ 322,335
28.8 %
$ 307,296
28.8 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 43,021
21.4 %
$ 42,752
22.4 %
$ 130,123
22.6 %
$ 124,308
22.2 %
Temperature Control
25,876
20.5 %
24,624
19.9 %
66,641
20.7 %
61,736
21.1 %
Engineered Solutions
8,124
11.2 %
8,832
12.3 %
25,491
11.4 %
25,222
11.7 %
All Other
5,190
3,573
16,163
11,991
Subtotal
$ 82,211
20.6 %
$ 79,781
20.6 %
$ 238,418
21.3 %
$ 223,257
20.9 %
Acquisition Expenses
(1,007)
-0.3 %
-
0.0 %
1,404
0.1 %
-
0.0 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 81,204
20.3 %
$ 79,781
20.6 %
$ 239,822
21.4 %
$ 223,257
20.9 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 22,631
11.3 %
$ 18,113
9.5 %
$ 54,397
9.5 %
$ 55,138
9.9 %
Temperature Control
16,447
13.1 %
13,161
10.6 %
31,980
9.9 %
21,716
7.4 %
Engineered Solutions
5,267
7.3 %
7,278
10.1 %
13,703
6.1 %
19,176
8.9 %
All Other
(5,190)
(3,573)
(16,163)
(11,991)
Subtotal
$ 39,155
9.8 %
$ 34,979
9.1 %
$ 83,917
7.5 %
$ 84,039
7.9 %
Restructuring & Integration
(3,023)
-0.8 %
(177)
0.0 %
(5,774)
-0.5 %
(1,383)
-0.1 %
Acquisition Expenses
1,007
0.3 %
-
0.0 %
(1,404)
-0.1 %
-
0.0 %
Other Income, Net
-
0.0 %
4
0.0 %
5
0.0 %
74
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 37,139
9.3 %
$ 34,806
9.0 %
$ 76,744
6.8 %
$ 82,730
7.7 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 26,581
$ 24,859
$ 54,424
$ 55,915
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3,023
177
5,774
1,383
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
(207)
-
2,204
-
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(380)
(312)
(380)
(312)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(732)
(46)
(2,074)
(360)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 28,285
$ 24,678
$ 59,948
$ 56,626
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.20
$ 1.12
$ 2.45
$ 2.52
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.14
-
0.26
0.06
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
(0.01)
-
0.10
-
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.03)
-
(0.09)
(0.02)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.28
$ 1.11
$ 2.70
$ 2.55
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 37,139
$ 34,806
$ 76,744
$ 82,730
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3,023
177
5,774
1,383
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
(1,007)
-
1,404
-
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
-
(4)
(5)
(74)
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 39,155
$ 34,979
$ 83,917
$ 84,039
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 36,123
$ 32,917
$ 73,927
$ 74,723
$ 80,920
$ 86,025
$ 81,716
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,389
7,332
22,008
21,461
29,569
28,864
29,022
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,145
3,621
7,964
10,766
10,485
15,101
13,287
EBITDA
46,657
43,870
103,899
106,950
120,974
129,990
124,025
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3,023
177
5,774
1,383
7,033
3,230
2,642
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
(1,007)
-
1,404
-
1,404
-
-
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
-
-
7,002
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
2,016
177
7,178
1,383
8,437
10,232
2,642
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 48,673
$ 44,047
$ 111,077
$ 108,333
$ 129,411
$ 140,222
$ 126,667
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 21,029
$ 16,074
$ 5,010
$ (4,974)
$ 37,139
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,602
373
257
791
3,023
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
(1,007)
(1,007)
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
-
-
-
-
-
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 22,631
$ 16,447
$ 5,267
$ (5,190)
$ 39,155
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 18,844
$ 16,530
$ 5,607
$ (4,858)
$ 36,123
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,850
802
2,308
429
7,389
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,166
791
434
(246)
3,145
EBITDA
24,860
18,123
8,349
(4,675)
46,657
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,602
373
257
791
3,023
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
(1,007)
(1,007)
SPECIAL ITEMS
1,602
373
257
(216)
2,016
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 26,462
$ 18,496
$ 8,606
$ (4,891)
$ 48,673
% of Net Sales
13.2 %
14.7 %
11.9 %
12.2 %
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 18,071
$ 13,054
$ 7,254
$ (3,573)
$ 34,806
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
45
107
25
-
177
OTHER INCOME, NET
(3)
-
(1)
-
(4)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 18,113
$ 13,161
$ 7,278
$ (3,573)
$ 34,979
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 15,702
$ 12,780
$ 8,078
$ (3,643)
$ 32,917
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,482
908
2,450
492
7,332
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,563
942
620
(504)
3,621
EBITDA
21,747
14,630
11,148
(3,655)
43,870
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
45
107
25
-
177
SPECIAL ITEMS
45
107
25
-
177
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 21,792
$ 14,737
$ 11,173
$ (3,655)
$ 44,047
% of Net Sales
11.4 %
11.9 %
15.6 %
11.4 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 51,685
$ 31,302
$ 13,054
$ (19,297)
$ 76,744
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,712
678
654
1,730
5,774
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
1,404
1,404
OTHER INCOME, NET
-
-
(5)
-
(5)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 54,397
$ 31,980
$ 13,703
$ (16,163)
$ 83,917
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 46,226
$ 32,396
$ 14,482
$ (19,177)
$ 73,927
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
10,981
2,480
7,240
1,307
22,008
INTEREST EXPENSE
5,492
2,048
1,804
(1,380)
7,964
EBITDA
62,699
36,924
23,526
(19,250)
103,899
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,712
678
654
1,730
5,774
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
1,404
1,404
SPECIAL ITEMS
2,712
678
654
3,134
7,178
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 65,411
$ 37,602
$ 24,180
$ (16,116)
$ 111,077
% of Net Sales
11.4 %
11.7 %
10.8 %
9.9 %
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 54,719
$ 20,938
$ 19,064
$ (11,991)
$ 82,730
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
484
778
121
-
1,383
OTHER INCOME, NET
(65)
-
(9)
-
(74)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 55,138
$ 21,716
$ 19,176
$ (11,991)
$ 84,039
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 47,994
$ 19,144
$ 19,611
$ (12,026)
$ 74,723
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
10,267
2,439
7,417
1,338
21,461
INTEREST EXPENSE
7,608
2,677
1,616
(1,135)
10,766
EBITDA
65,869
24,260
28,644
(11,823)
106,950
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
484
778
121
-
1,383
SPECIAL ITEMS
484
778
121
-
1,383
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 66,353
$ 25,038
$ 28,765
$ (11,823)
$ 108,333
% of Net Sales
11.9 %
8.5 %
13.4 %
10.1 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
SEPTEMBER
DECEMBER
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
$ 26,348
$ 32,526
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
225,827
168,327
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
8,697
8,045
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
217,130
160,282
INVENTORIES
503,015
507,075
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
17,843
18,240
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
28,873
26,100
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
793,209
744,223
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
138,490
121,872
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
96,039
100,065
GOODWILL
134,725
134,729
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
85,837
92,308
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
45,315
40,533
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
23,914
24,050
OTHER ASSETS
33,012
35,267
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,350,541
$ 1,293,047
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ -
$ -
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
2,685
5,029
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
112,404
107,455
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
62,326
38,238
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
15,226
18,399
ACCRUED REBATES
53,163
42,278
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
37,050
29,561
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
69,666
63,303
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
352,520
304,263
LONG-TERM DEBT
140,163
151,182
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
86,259
88,974
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
89,544
72,013
OTHER LIABILITIES
28,611
25,742
TOTAL LIABILITIES
697,097
642,174
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
638,833
635,064
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
14,611
15,809
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
653,444
650,873
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,350,541
$ 1,293,047
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 30,482
$ 27,866
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
22,008
21,461
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
24,727
28,201
OTHER
4,473
4,701
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(59,040)
(38,850)
INVENTORY
2,895
54,286
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
4,487
15,852
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(2,739)
2,916
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
45,470
12,345
OTHER
5,437
4,115
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
78,200
132,893
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(3,954)
CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION
-
6,779
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(34,136)
(17,977)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
18
95
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(34,118)
(15,057)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
(13,422)
(92,149)
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(10,409)
-
DIVIDENDS PAID
(19,004)
(18,846)
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
(4,183)
-
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(651)
(2)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(47,669)
(110,997)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(2,591)
496
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(6,178)
7,335
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
32,526
21,150
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 26,348
$ 28,485
