1,2601,30016:47
GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2024 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2024, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.77 million, with a gross profit of $0.37 million, an operating loss of $1.01 million and a net loss of $0.32 million.

If compared to last quarter, the total revenues increased by 6.7% and gross profit by 3.3%, while gross profit margin at 48.4% was slightly lower than 49.9% last quarter.

In the following quarter, we will be enhancing the social networking function in our games to promote our players' community and to strengthen stickiness of our games.

Third Quarter Overview

  • Revenues increased by 6.7% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $0.77 million from $0.72 million last quarter.
  • Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $1.01 million, slightly reduced from a loss of $1.05 million last quarter.
  • The net asset value was around $3.78 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


3Q24



2Q24



Change
(%)



3Q24



3Q23



Change
(%)


Revenues



769




721




6.7

%



769




1,071




(28.2

) %

Gross Profit



372




360




3.3

%



372




583




(36.2

) %

Loss from Operations



(1,008

)



(1,048

)


NM




(1,008

)



(893

)


NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(320

)



(612

)


NM




(320

)



(507

)


NM


Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.03

)



(0.06

)


NM




(0.03

)



(0.05

)


NM


EBITDA (A)



(810

)



(1,116

)


NM




(810

)



(946

)


NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



35,328




36,343




(2.8

) %



35,328




38,823




(9.0

) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.77 million, representing an increase of 6.7% compared to $0.72 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 28.2% year-over-year from $1.01 million the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased by 3.3% quarter-on-quarter to $0.37 million from $0.36 million last quarter, but decreased by 36.2% year-over-year from $0.58 million in the third quarter last year.
  • Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2024 was $1.01 million, representing a slight decrease in loss from $1.05 million from last quarter.
  • Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2024 was $0.32 million compared to $0.61 million in last quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $35.3 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $35.3 million as of September 30, 2024, or $3.20 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2024. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivity of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2024 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2024 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended




9/30/2024



6/30/2024



9/30/2023



9/30/2024



9/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



769




721




1,071




2,214




3,421





769




721




1,071




2,214




3,421


Operating costs
















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



397




361




488




1,137




1,480





397




361




488




1,137




1,480


Gross profit



372




360




583




1,077




1,941


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



170




175




183




530




550


Selling and marketing expenses



375




348




441




1,101




1,279


General and administrative expenses



835




885




846




2,615




2,616


Other



-




-




6




1




7





1,380




1,408




1,476




4,247




4,452


Loss from operations



(1,008

)



(1,048

)



(893

)



(3,170

)



(2,511

)

Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



504




518




453




1,492




1,293


Foreign exchange loss - net



182




(87

)



(236

)



(180

)



(372

)

Gain on disposal of investments



-




-




77




-




77


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



(6

)



3




86




7




119


Other-net



8




2




6




18




13





688




436




386




1,337




1,130


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(320

)



(612

)



(507

)



(1,833

)



(1,381

)

Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(320

)



(612

)



(507

)



(1,833

)



(1,381

)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:
















Basic



(0.03

)



(0.06

)



(0.05

)



(0.17

)



(0.12

)

Diluted



(0.03

)



(0.06

)



(0.05

)



(0.17

)



(0.12

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



9/30/2024



6/30/2024



9/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



35,015




36,030




38,510


Accounts receivable - net



157




198




253


Prepaid expenses



123




226




123


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



392




496




364


Other current assets



144




142




145


Total current assets



36,144




37,405




39,708












Investment in securities - noncurrent



6,840




5,819




9,433


Property, plant & equipment - net



102




109




116


Intangible assets - net



5




8




10


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



179




215




65


Other assets



1,244




1,264




1,348


Total assets



44,514




44,820




50,680












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



27




23




30


Accrued compensation



350




250




321


Accrued expenses



912




778




1,005


Unearned revenue



608




565




812


Other current liabilities



691




686




720


Total current liabilities



2,588




2,302




2,888


Other liabilities



154




254




562


Total liabilities



2,742




2,556




3,450


Total equity



41,772




42,264




47,230


Total liabilities and equity



44,514




44,820




50,680


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended




9/30/2024



6/30/2024



9/30/2023



9/30/2024



9/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
















Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(320

)



(612

)



(507

)



(1,833

)



(1,381

)

Depreciation



12




12




11




36




32


Amortization



2




2




3




7




9


Interest income



(504

)



(518

)



(453

)



(1,492

)



(1,293

)

Interest expense



-




-




-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


EBITDA



(810

)



(1,116

)



(946

)



(3,282

)



(2,633

)

SOURCE GigaMedia

