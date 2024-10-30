South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has kicked off a tender for 1 GW of solar and 1. 8 GW of wind. The ceiling prices for solar contracts stands at KRW 157,307 ($113. 69)/MWh. South Korea's MOTIE has opened a tender for 1 GW of solar. The ministry has released the details of the procurement exercise, with a ceiling price of KRW 157,307/MWh for proposed solar projects. The ministry said this is an increase on last year's cap, taking into account recent bidding competition rates. "In order to promote the use of low-carbon solar modules that emit less carbon during the ...

