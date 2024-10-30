RELEX recognized as a Leader for the first time in this report by independent analyst firm, for demonstrating "a superior vision of an adaptive and autonomous supply chain

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2024 [1] report. The Forrester Wave, released by independent research firm Forrester, evaluates 13 supply chain planning platform providers based on 29 criteria. RELEX received the highest possible scores in the innovation, vision, constraint-based planning, demand signal and forecast collaboration, intelligent order management, multitier visibility, and embedded AI and ML criteria.

In this report, Forrester Research examines how collaborative supply networks (CSNs) improve supply chain transparency by identifying and authenticating network partners, increase resilience by anticipating changes in demand and supply, and align production and transportation schedules continuously by synchronizing action messages.

According to the report, "RELEX Solutions builds on its sophisticated understanding of demand management. The RELEX platform continuously manages and optimizes supply and demand across the network. Its in-memory analytics enables fine-grained supply chain digital twin modeling [1]."

RELEX supports CSNs by enabling systematic, two-way information sharing between retailers and suppliers through a single portal. This approach enhances supply chain visibility, reduces manual efforts, and improves operational efficiency by automatically sharing demand forecasts, inventory levels, and point-of-sale data, which in turn can be used by suppliers to align their production and purchasing to the downstream demand. As a result, retailers and suppliers alike can achieve higher order fill rates, reduced spoilage, and better overall supply chain performance.

"We are proud to be recognized in the Forrester Wave for Collaborative Supply Networks, which we believe highlights our full support for seamless collaboration between retailers and suppliers, all underpinned by our heritage in delivering powerful supply chain retail planning capabilities," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO of RELEX Solutions. "To us, this acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing the capabilities necessary for our customers to enhance supply chain visibility, improve efficiency, and drive mutual success."

Download the full The Forrester Wave report here to learn more about RELEX supply chain planning capabilities and how they stack up against other top vendors.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

