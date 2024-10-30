Anzeige
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
29.10.24
21:49 Uhr
2,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The Company was today notified by a Director of the following transaction on 30 October 2024.

Following the transaction Nickyl Raithatha holds 3,751,114 shares in Moonpig Group plc, representing 1,479% of his salary. The shareholding requirement for a Director under the Company's Remuneration Policy is 300% of salary.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nickyl Raithatha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.469394 per share

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/a

- Price

N/a

e)

Date of the transaction

30 October 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.