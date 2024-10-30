Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30 October 2024
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
The Company was today notified by a Director of the following transaction on 30 October 2024.
Following the transaction Nickyl Raithatha holds 3,751,114 shares in Moonpig Group plc, representing 1,479% of his salary. The shareholding requirement for a Director under the Company's Remuneration Policy is 300% of salary.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nickyl Raithatha
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.469394 per share
1,000,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
N/a
- Price
N/a
e)
Date of the transaction
30 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com