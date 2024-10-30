Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The Company was today notified by a Director of the following transaction on 30 October 2024.

Following the transaction Nickyl Raithatha holds 3,751,114 shares in Moonpig Group plc, representing 1,479% of his salary. The shareholding requirement for a Director under the Company's Remuneration Policy is 300% of salary.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nickyl Raithatha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.469394 per share 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/a - Price N/a e) Date of the transaction 30 October 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary