Planet Fitness, Inc.: Planet Fitness Appoints Jay Stasz as Chief Financial Officer

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company") one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it has appointed Jay Stasz as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 15, 2024. Mr. Stasz will join the Company on November 4, 2024, and will work with current CFO Tom Fitzgerald until assuming the role. As previously announced, Mr. Fitzgerald will remain an employee of the Company through December 31, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition and will serve in a consulting capacity with the Company through March 31, 2025.

Mr. Stasz is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in diverse retail and consumer-facing environments where he has been instrumental in developing high-performing finance teams and supporting significant growth and value creation. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Savers Value Village ("Savers"), the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada, where he played a critical role in the company's successful IPO in June 2023. Prior to Savers, he served as CFO at Ollie's Bargain Outlet, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, where he was instrumental in driving revenue and profit growth. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stasz served in several roles of increasing responsibility at Sports Authority.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jay to the Planet Fitness team, and I'm confident he will support the execution of our strategic imperatives and our ongoing work with our franchisees to drive profitable growth," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "Jay is a highly experienced and collaborative leader who brings a proven track record of optimizing growth in retail and consumer spaces. I'm eager to work closely with him to support our team members as we provide high-quality and accessible fitness experiences for our members, and to ultimately increase value for shareholders."

"I am excited to join the Planet Fitness team during this next phase for the Company," said Mr. Stasz. "Planet Fitness is a brand with a clear mission and value proposition for its members as well as a compelling business model. I'm confident in its relevance to today's consumer, and its opportunities for growth in the U.S. and abroad. I look forward to leveraging my skills and experiences to support the Company and its franchisees."

Ms. Keating continued, "On behalf of the entire Planet Fitness team, I want to thank Tom for his contributions and dedication to Planet Fitness since joining the Company in 2020. I am incredibly appreciative of Tom continuing to fulfill his duties as CFO throughout the search process and for working with Jay to ensure a smooth transition. Tom has been a true partner to me since I joined the Company, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Planet Fitness will issue its third quarter 2024 earnings report on November 7, 2024.

About Jay Stasz

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

