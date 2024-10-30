NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"We delivered profitable growth in both our operating segments while improving our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago," said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Underlying demand remained healthy across our Environmental Services (ES) segment. Despite higher Adjusted EBITDA, our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment results reflected softer-than-expected demand and pricing of base oil and lubricants throughout the quarter with a more meaningful decline in September. We continue to prioritize safety with industry-leading results, achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.69 year-to-date through September."
Third-Quarter 2024 Results
Revenues grew 12% to $1.53 billion, compared with $1.37 billion in the same period of 2023. Income from operations increased 25% to $192.3 million, compared with $154.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Net income was up 26% to $115.2 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared with $91.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) grew 18% to $301.8 million, compared with $255.0 million in the same period of 2023.
Third-Quarter 2024 Segment Review
"Our ES segment achieved a 13% increase in revenue and 15% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, which generated a 40-basis point improvement in segment margin. The third quarter marks our tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin improvement in the ES segment," said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "ES growth was led by Field Services, which grew 68%, reflecting the HEPACO acquisition earlier this year and healthy organic growth in our legacy business. Technical Services revenue grew 8% on higher network volumes and pricing. Incineration utilization was 89% for the quarter, up from 86% in the same period a year ago. Average incineration pricing increased 6%. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services posted another consistent performance with 8% revenue growth in the ES segment. Our Industrial Services business experienced a difficult environment in Q3 resulting from weakness in the U.S. refinery space, where we saw work deferred and fall turnarounds scaled back given industry challenges in that vertical."
"SKSS results improved from the third quarter a year ago. Revenues grew 6%, reflecting the contribution of our Noble Oil acquisition in March, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 32%," said Battles. "However, current supply overhangs in the base oil market resulted in lower demand and pricing pressure, which caused a weaker-than-anticipated EBITDA performance this quarter."
Business Outlook and Financial Guidance
"As we enter the final quarter of 2024, the overall demand environment in North America is healthy, and the outlook for our ES segment is positive," Gerstenberg said. "Favorable market dynamics, including reshoring, infrastructure spending, PFAS, and other regulatory changes should continue to fuel growth opportunities for Clean Harbors. We are meeting these opportunities with new capacity and capabilities. The commercial launch of our new incinerator in Kimball, Nebraska is scheduled for November, providing an essential outlet for additional hazardous waste volumes as it ramps up over the next 12-18 months. On the services side, the addition of HEPACO's emergency response capabilities creates a foundation for continued growth in Field Services. We also expect our Technical Services and SK Environmental businesses to grow steadily, feeding volumes into Kimball and the other facilities in our network. In Industrial Services, we are taking actions to counter the weakness in fall turnarounds and look to return that business to revenue growth in 2025."
"Within SKSS, we remain committed to stabilizing our business amidst the current pricing challenges and weak demand for base oil. We are taking decisive actions to reduce production and collection costs while also pursuing growth initiatives in Group III, blended sales, and our partnership with Castrol. These programs have the potential to reduce the carbon footprints of businesses significantly, and we believe they will gain traction as more customers look to Safety-Kleen as their sustainability partner in the coming years," Battles concluded. "Overall, despite some market obstacles related to base oil and refining customers, we expect to end 2024 with strong momentum across our network of disposal facilities and service offerings giving us a positive trajectory into 2025."
Based on its third-quarter performance and current forecast, Clean Harbors revised its full-year 2024 guidance and now expects:
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion, or a midpoint of $1.11 billion, which represents 10% growth year-over-year. This Adjusted EBITDA range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $375 million to $395 million.
- Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $280 million to $320 million, or a midpoint of $300 million, which includes spending related to the Kimball incinerator and the Company's Baltimore expansion. The Company is revising this range due to its new Adjusted EBITDA guidance and increased short-term working capital levels. This new range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $680 million to $750 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors because the Company's management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain expenses relating to transactions not reflective of our core operations, and because the Company's loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA consistent with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income
$
115,213
$
91,340
$
318,325
$
279,507
Accretion of environmental liabilities
3,618
3,388
10,139
10,281
Stock-based compensation
5,837
4,291
20,690
14,809
Depreciation and amortization
100,063
92,970
295,632
267,425
Other expense (income), net
1,123
(334
)
2,431
833
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
2,362
Interest expense, net of interest income
35,779
29,696
100,767
80,400
Provision for income taxes
40,181
33,666
111,741
102,044
Adjusted EBITDA
$
301,814
$
255,017
$
859,725
$
757,661
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.7
%
18.7
%
19.3
%
18.6
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. The Company considers adjusted free cash flow to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
An itemized reconciliation between reported GAAP net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Adjusted free cash flow
Net cash from operating activities
$
239,239
$
220,119
$
473,833
$
455,692
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(96,803
)
(107,608
)
(369,826
)
(311,906
)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
2,058
2,185
6,353
5,129
Adjusted free cash flow
$
144,494
$
114,696
$
110,360
$
148,915
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):
For the Year Ending
Projected net income
$375
to
$395
Adjustments:
Accretion of environmental liabilities
15
to
14
Stock-based compensation
27
to
30
Depreciation and amortization
405
to
395
Interest expense, net
145
to
140
Provision for income taxes
133
to
146
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$1,100
to
$1,120
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):
For the Year Ending
Projected net cash from operating activities
$680
to
$750
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(410)
to
(440)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
10
to
10
Projected adjusted free cash flow
$280
to
$320
Conference Call Information
Clean Harbors will conduct a conference call for investors today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the information contained in this press release. During the call, management will discuss Clean Harbors' financial results, business outlook and growth strategy. Investors who wish to listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slides should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881 prior to the start time. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, manufacturing and refining, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers, as well as North America's largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans to," "seeks," "should," "estimates," "projects," "may," "likely," "potential" or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future financial and operating results, plans, strategy, objectives and goals, cost management initiatives, contingent liabilities, liquidity, business and market conditions, customer demand, acquisitions, growth opportunities, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors' management as of the date of this press release only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, those items identified as "Risk Factors" in Clean Harbors' most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the "Investors" section of Clean Harbors' website at www.cleanharbors.com.
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
1,529,422
$
1,365,696
$
4,458,836
$
4,070,983
Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)
1,055,599
943,951
3,062,211
2,822,977
Selling, general and administrative expenses
177,846
171,019
557,590
505,154
Accretion of environmental liabilities
3,618
3,388
10,139
10,281
Depreciation and amortization
100,063
92,970
295,632
267,425
Income from operations
192,296
154,368
533,264
465,146
Other (expense) income, net
(1,123
)
334
(2,431
)
(833
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(2,362
)
Interest expense, net
(35,779
)
(29,696
)
(100,767
)
(80,400
)
Income before provision for income taxes
155,394
125,006
430,066
381,551
Provision for income taxes
40,181
33,666
111,741
102,044
Net income
$
115,213
$
91,340
$
318,325
$
279,507
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.14
$
1.69
$
5.90
$
5.17
Diluted
$
2.12
$
1.68
$
5.87
$
5.14
Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic
53,951
54,122
53,936
54,097
Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted
54,229
54,419
54,229
54,411
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets:
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
512,371
$
444,698
Short-term marketable securities
82,371
106,101
Accounts receivable, net
1,100,660
983,111
Unbilled accounts receivable
204,308
107,859
Inventories and supplies
376,564
327,511
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
78,204
82,939
Total current assets
2,354,478
2,052,219
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,452,312
2,193,318
Other assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets
246,061
187,060
Goodwill
1,485,065
1,287,736
Permits and other intangibles, net
708,935
602,797
Other long-term assets
59,159
59,739
Total other assets
2,499,220
2,137,332
Total assets
$
7,306,010
$
6,382,869
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
15,102
$
10,000
Accounts payable
504,206
451,806
Deferred revenue
103,291
95,230
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
398,236
397,157
Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities
30,477
26,914
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
70,539
56,430
Total current liabilities
1,121,851
1,037,537
Other liabilities:
Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion
105,375
105,044
Remedial liabilities, less current portion
94,384
97,885
Long-term debt, less current portion
2,773,659
2,291,717
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
179,040
131,743
Deferred tax liabilities
356,150
353,107
Other long-term liabilities
147,241
118,330
Total other liabilities
3,655,849
3,097,826
Total stockholders' equity, net
2,528,310
2,247,506
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,306,010
$
6,382,869
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
318,325
$
279,507
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
295,632
267,425
Allowance for doubtful accounts
5,674
2,620
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
4,623
4,036
Accretion of environmental liabilities
10,139
10,281
Changes in environmental liability estimates
4,347
3,258
Deferred income taxes
(418
)
(356
)
Other expense, net
2,431
833
Stock-based compensation
20,690
14,809
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
2,362
Environmental expenditures
(19,679
)
(24,064
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
(145,647
)
(46,445
)
Inventories and supplies
(39,673
)
12,691
Other current and long-term assets
(47,826
)
(18,190
)
Accounts payable
30,004
(40,013
)
Other current and long-term liabilities
35,211
(13,062
)
Net cash from operating activities
473,833
455,692
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(369,826
)
(311,906
)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
6,353
5,129
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(474,011
)
(119,596
)
Proceeds from sale of business
750
750
Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits
(2,545
)
(1,507
)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(73,682
)
(104,329
)
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
100,021
84,390
Net cash used in investing activities
(812,940
)
(447,069
)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Change in uncashed checks
(5,852
)
3,004
Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock
(11,514
)
(10,886
)
Repurchases of common stock
(30,215
)
(18,000
)
Deferred financing costs paid
(8,316
)
(6,371
)
Payments on finance leases
(23,596
)
(11,594
)
Principal payments on debt
(11,327
)
(621,475
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount
499,375
500,000
Borrowing from revolving credit facility
-
114,000
Payment on revolving credit facility
-
(114,000
)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
408,555
(165,322
)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
(1,775
)
61
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
67,673
(156,638
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
444,698
492,603
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
512,371
$
335,965
Supplemental information:
Cash payments for interest and income taxes:
Interest paid
$
134,177
$
100,813
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
100,752
107,328
Non-cash investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment accrued
43,604
29,127
ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
98,927
61,741
ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
53,391
26,317
Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Revenue
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Third-Party Revenues
Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net
Direct Revenues
Third-Party Revenues
Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net
Direct Revenues
Environmental Services
$
1,287,650
$
9,537
$
1,297,187
$
1,135,279
$
11,084
$
1,146,363
Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions
241,676
(9,537
)
232,139
230,305
(11,084
)
219,221
Corporate Items
96
-
96
112
-
112
Total
$
1,529,422
$
-
$
1,529,422
$
1,365,696
$
-
$
1,365,696
Nine Months Ended
Revenue
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Third-Party Revenues
Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net
Direct Revenues
Third-Party Revenues
Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net
Direct Revenues
Environmental Services
$
3,746,227
$
32,853
$
3,779,080
$
3,357,743
$
31,397
$
3,389,140
Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions
712,312
(32,853
)
679,459
712,905
(31,397
)
681,508
Corporate Items
297
-
297
335
-
335
Total
$
4,458,836
$
-
$
4,458,836
$
4,070,983
$
-
$
4,070,983
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted EBITDA
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Environmental Services
$
332,502
$
288,982
$
956,892
$
822,949
Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions
41,226
31,146
122,402
126,024
Corporate Items
(71,914
)
(65,111
)
(219,569
)
(191,312
)
Total
$
301,814
$
255,017
$
859,725
$
757,661
