American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $10.8 million or $1.16 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million or $1.02 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $10.2 million or $1.10 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, representing increases of 13% and 6%, respectively.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $30.8 million or $3.31 per fully diluted share, a decrease of $1.8 million or 6%, from $32.6 million or $3.53 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"Results benefitted from the Bank's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 47 percent is non-interest bearing checking accounts at the end of the quarter. Our customers continue to grow their businesses and provide deposits for the Bank to lend in the market. The deposit growth in the second and third quarters from existing customers was significant, however, some of the deposit inflows were event-driven and will not remain on the balance sheet over the long term. We continue to focus on building an outstanding core deposit franchise which resulted in eliminating borrowings in July. The deposit pipeline of new customer relationships remains strong and should drive further growth in the fourth quarter. This has enhanced the expansion of the net interest margin by 13 bps to 3.13% for the third quarter and to 3.21% for the month of September. The key to our success continues to be attracting new business clients through our outstanding team of relationship managers.

"We are proud to provide high touch community banking services to business clients with a conservative risk approach. Our commercial real estate lending is primarily owner-occupied which is not dependent on rent rolls, but reliant on the cash flows of the operating business that occupies the property. C&I and Owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios comprise 60% of total loans and highlight our position as the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California.

"The Bank continued to expand our team of outstanding relationship managers over the last two quarters. We now have 48 calling officers up from 40 six months ago, this bodes quite well for the future.

"The intelligent delivery of superior service continues to produce excellent risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, net interest income was $31.4 million, an 8% increase compared to the prior quarter and a 4% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Higher average balances of interest earning deposits in other financial institutions led to an increase in interest income compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter. In addition, net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 benefitted from the elimination of borrowings that reduced interest expense compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. No provision was recorded for the quarter as the reduction in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses due to growth in the loan portfolio.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was lower compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in salaries and employee benefits partially offset by a decrease in the provision for loan losses.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 3.13% from 3.00% for the prior quarter and from 3.12% for the prior year quarter. This increase is primarily due to a decline in borrowings coupled with an increase in interest earning deposits in other financial institutions. As of September 30, 2024, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 70 months. Approximately 43% of variable rate loans are indexed to prime of which $384 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. The net interest margin for the month of September 2024 was 3.21%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income increased by $2.3 million, or 8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and increased by $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase is due to growth in interest earning deposits at the FRB along with a decline in borrowing costs offset by an increase in the cost of deposits. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the cost of deposits was 1.44% representing an increase of 9 bps compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The Loan-to-Deposit ratio was 71% and 72% as of September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Addition (recapture) to allowance for loan losses $ 266 $ 450 $ 424 $ 490 $ 2,005 Addition (recapture) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments (266 ) (438 ) 424 (266 ) 834 Total loan-related provision $ - $ 12 $ 848 $ 224 $ 2,839 Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities - - - - - Total provision for credit losses $ - $ 12 $ 848 $ 224 $ 2,839

Non-Interest Income

The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to the gain on sale of SBA loans and an increase in the valuation of COLI policies offset by the loss on the sale of municipal investment securities. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to the loss on sale of municipal investment securities.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income decreased $1.2 million or 17% compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to a reduction in the gain on sale of SBA loans. In 2023, seasoned SBA loans were sold unlike in 2024 when only current production was sold.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, total non-interest expense increased $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. This was primarily due to increases in the number of full-time equivalent employees leading to rising salary and employee benefit expenses. The efficiency ratio decreased to 53% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 55% for the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

There were 248 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2024 compared to 235 a year ago and 243 at June 30, 2024. The Bank has 48 relationship managers in eight offices compared to 42 at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $2.5 million or 5% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 28.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, 28.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 28.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans increased $22 million, or 0.9% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this increase was in Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans mainly due to an increase in industrial and restaurant collateral type loans. The increase in construction loans is primarily related to off campus university student housing in greater Los Angeles. The increase in commercial real estate (CRE) loans was offset by a decline in Commercial and Industrial (C&I) loans mainly due to a decrease in line utilization. At September 30, 2024, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 26% from 27% at June 30, 2024. The following table is the composition of CRE loans as of:

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner-occupied $ 1,130,647 $ 1,095,538 RE - Non-owner occupied 736,124 737,525 Construction & Land 88,669 76,760 Total CRE Loans $ 1,955,440 $ 1,909,822

The following table is the composition of the Owner-occupied and Non owner-occupied CRE loans by collateral type:

as of September 30, 2024 Owner-occupied Non owner-occupied (Figures in $000s) Industrial $ 680,023 $ 313,918 Office 167,510 99,922 Retail 22,708 182,038 Automobile Service Facilities 64,422 22,632 Contractor's Yard 61,651 4,097 Other 28,640 38,060 Miscellaneous 105,693 75,456 Total $ 1,130,647 $ 736,124

Total investment securities at September 30, 2024 were $1.1 billion including $557 million (46%) in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. The Bank has no non-agency mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. As of September 30, 2024, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio was 5.7 years, compared to 5.8 years as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) decreased to $59.7 million as of September 30, 2024 from $74.9 million as of June 30, 2024 as market rates relevant to securities pricing declined. The duration of the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.5 years. As of September 30, 2024, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $60 million.

Deposits grew by $258 million or 7% to $3.7 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months of 2024, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $73 million from 122 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients increased by $32 million during the third quarter of 2024 to $254 million. The Bank has no brokered or internet-solicited deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased from 46% of total deposits to 47% of total deposits in the third quarter. The cost of deposits for the month of September was 1.42%.

During the third quarter of 2024, total assets increased $191 million, or 4.9%, total loans increased by $22 million, or 0.9%, total deposits increased by $258 million, or 7.5%, and borrowings decreased by $100 million. There are no borrowings at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program ended March 11, 2024 and was paid in full on July 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank has $1.6 billion in borrowing capacity including the FRB discount window and from loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 6,969 $ 6,641 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing - - Total NPA $ 6,969 $ 6,641 NPA as a % of total assets 0.17 % 0.24 % Past Due as a % of total loans 0.00 % 0.13 % Criticized as a % of total loans 4.48 % 5.06 % Classified as a % of total loans 0.90 % 1.03 %

During the third quarter of 2024, non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by $0.3 million due to an additional C&I loan. As of September 30, 2024, NPAs have a $153 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to five non-performing C&I loans of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. The decline in classified loans is mainly due to the payoff of a residential real estate loan during the quarter.

The loan portfolio has approximately 10% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and located in suburban markets.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 28,843 $ 28,335 $ 27,172 $ 28,460 $ 29,635 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL - - - - (3,885 ) Charge-offs (4 ) - (15 ) (103 ) (194 ) Recoveries - 58 20 258 40 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ (4 ) $ 58 $ 5 $ 155 $ (154 ) Provision 266 450 424 490 2,005 Balance, end of period $ 29,105 $ 28,843 $ 27,601 $ 29,105 $ 27,601 Allowance as a % of loans 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.10 %

The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $29.1 million during the third quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of an increase in the loan portfolio. There was a $4 thousand charge off in the third quarter of 2024 compared to charge offs of $15 thousand during the prior year quarter. The Bank recovered $258 thousand in the first half of 2024; the majority of which had been charged off in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank has four restructured loans totaling $4.1 million involving borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September June December September 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 109,214 $ 84,836 $ 32,354 $ 71,351 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 168,521 15,511 10,804 12,111 Investment Securities: US Agencies 73,265 79,700 91,226 97,828 Mortgage Backed Securities 400,381 390,886 413,870 398,645 State and Municipals 78,504 81,884 91,949 91,064 Corporate Bonds 14,371 14,478 14,157 13,866 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 566,521 566,948 611,202 601,403 Mortgage Backed Securities 169,623 172,984 178,985 181,623 State and Municipals 383,483 384,048 390,184 390,764 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) (55 ) (55 ) (55 ) Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, 553,051 556,977 569,114 572,332 Net of Allowance for Credit Losses Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Total Investment Securities 1,134,572 1,138,925 1,195,316 1,188,735 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,955,440 1,909,822 1,884,085 1,853,527 Commercial and Industrial 461,980 487,557 491,698 477,960 Residential Real Estate 198,259 196,194 197,281 172,411 Installment and Other 7,411 7,471 6,577 7,107 Total Loans Receivable 2,623,090 2,601,044 2,579,641 2,511,005 Allowance for Credit Losses (29,105 ) (28,843 ) (28,460 ) (27,601 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,593,985 2,572,201 2,551,181 2,483,404 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 4,831 4,684 4,589 4,845 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 29,714 29,396 28,898 28,400 Other Assets 79,151 83,096 79,582 85,315 Total Assets $ 4,119,988 $ 3,928,649 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,874,161 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,745,491 $ 1,597,426 $ 1,699,560 $ 1,796,743 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 376,033 394,051 388,152 331,315 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,297,950 1,202,143 1,145,389 1,124,590 Certificates of Deposit 295,865 263,587 264,312 250,032 Total Deposits 3,715,339 3,457,207 3,497,413 3,502,680 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - 100,000 55,000 40,000 Other Liabilities 47,107 40,570 36,257 52,204 Total Liabilities $ 3,762,446 $ 3,597,777 $ 3,588,670 $ 3,594,884 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 209,679 $ 209,042 $ 208,048 $ 207,451 Retained Earnings 207,523 196,743 176,747 165,372 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (59,660 ) (74,913 ) (70,741 ) (93,546 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 357,542 $ 330,872 $ 314,054 $ 279,277 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,119,988 $ 3,928,649 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,874,161 Standby Letters of Credit $ 46,460 $ 43,420 $ 43,178 $ 41,823 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 9,101,654 9,100,023 9,041,911 9,039,092 Book Value Per Share $ 39.28 $ 36.36 $ 34.73 $ 30.90 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 39.28 $ 36.36 $ 34.73 $ 30.90

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September June September 2024 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 35,513 $ 34,358 $ 32,332 Interest on Investment Securities 7,176 7,431 7,787 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 2,129 839 279 Total Interest Income 44,818 42,628 40,398 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 1,220 1,077 704 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 9,083 7,900 6,019 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 2,785 2,408 1,964 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 363 2,203 1,433 Total Interest Expense 13,451 13,588 10,120 Net Interest Income 31,367 29,040 30,278 Provision for Credit Losses - 12 848 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 31,367 29,028 29,430 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 1,108 1,077 937 International Fees 433 418 439 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (587 ) (397 ) (63 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 187 12 143 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 318 212 98 Other 454 367 398 Total Non-Interest Income 1,913 1,689 1,952 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,622 12,052 11,487 Occupancy and Equipment 1,206 1,195 1,200 Professional Services 2,172 2,079 2,136 Promotion Expenses 720 680 794 Other 1,565 1,509 1,587 Total Non-Interest Expense 18,285 17,515 17,204 Earnings before income taxes 14,995 13,202 14,178 Income Tax Expense 4,215 3,703 3,996 NET INCOME $ 10,780 $ 9,499 $ 10,182 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.16 $ 1.03 $ 1.11 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.02 $ 1.10 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,279,741 9,259,753 9,211,933 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,318,868 9,298,130 9,240,346

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the nine months ended: September September 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 103,535 $ 93,355 Interest on Investment Securities 22,265 23,436 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 3,218 739 Total Interest Income 129,018 117,530 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 3,299 1,342 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 24,247 12,572 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 7,481 3,255 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 4,164 9,394 Total Interest Expense 39,191 26,563 Net Interest Income 89,827 90,967 Provision for Credit Losses 224 2,839 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 89,603 88,128 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 3,172 2,954 International Fees 1,257 1,150 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (1,094 ) (652 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 256 989 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 816 732 Other 1,309 1,738 Total Non-Interest Income 5,716 6,911 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 36,323 34,449 Occupancy and Equipment 3,610 3,592 Professional Services 6,214 5,867 Promotion Expenses 1,927 1,841 Other 4,499 4,276 Total Non-Interest Expense 52,573 50,025 Earnings before income taxes 42,746 45,014 Income Tax Expense 11,970 12,422 NET INCOME $ 30,776 $ 32,592 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 3.32 $ 3.55 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 3.31 $ 3.53 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,258,937 9,181,813 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,303,605 9,229,089

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September 2024 June 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 156,041 $ 2,129 5.43 % $ 61,618 $ 839 5.48 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 76,670 1,045 5.45 % 83,020 1,170 5.64 % Mortgage Backed Securities 650,264 3,032 1.87 % 662,880 3,129 1.89 % State and Municipals 470,564 2,582 2.19 % 477,603 2,617 2.19 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.63 % 16,250 188 4.64 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,213,748 6,847 2.26 % 1,239,753 7,104 2.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 329 8.76 % 15,000 327 8.72 % Total Investment Securities 1,228,748 7,176 2.34 % 1,254,753 7,431 2.37 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,929,129 24,257 5.00 % 1,888,292 23,086 4.92 % Commercial and Industrial 462,791 8,028 6.90 % 478,868 8,088 6.79 % Residential Real Estate 196,130 3,164 6.42 % 196,740 3,115 6.37 % Installment and Other 8,349 64 3.03 % 8,628 69 3.23 % Total Loans Receivable 2,596,399 35,513 5.44 % 2,572,528 34,358 5.37 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,981,188 $ 44,818 4.41 % $ 3,888,899 $ 42,628 4.34 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,671,657 - 0.00 % 1,607,544 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 394,184 1,220 1.23 % 384,339 1,077 1.13 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,265,785 9,083 2.85 % 1,145,701 7,900 2.77 % Certificates of Deposit 288,357 2,785 3.84 % 261,401 2,408 3.70 % Total Deposits 3,619,983 13,088 1.44 % 3,398,985 11,385 1.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 25,598 363 5.64 % 162,533 2,203 5.45 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,973,924 13,451 2.71 % 1,953,974 13,588 2.80 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,645,581 $ 13,451 1.47 % $ 3,561,518 $ 13,588 1.53 % Net Interest Income $ 31,367 $ 29,040 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.94 % 2.81 % Net Interest Margin 3.13 % 3.00 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September 2024 September 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 156,041 $ 2,129 5.43 % $ 21,319 $ 279 5.19 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 76,670 1,045 5.45 % 101,829 1,325 5.21 % Mortgage Backed Securities 650,264 3,032 1.87 % 696,633 3,236 1.86 % State and Municipals 470,564 2,582 2.19 % 498,134 2,745 2.20 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.63 % 16,250 188 4.63 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,213,748 6,847 2.26 % 1,312,846 7,494 2.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 329 8.76 % 15,000 293 7.82 % Total Investment Securities 1,228,748 7,176 2.34 % 1,327,846 7,787 2.35 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,929,129 24,257 5.00 % 1,842,818 21,974 4.73 % Commercial and Industrial 462,791 8,028 6.90 % 480,743 7,734 6.38 % Residential Real Estate 196,130 3,164 6.42 % 170,576 2,558 5.95 % Installment and Other 8,349 64 3.03 % 8,537 66 3.07 % Total Loans Receivable 2,596,399 35,513 5.44 % 2,502,674 32,332 5.13 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,981,188 $ 44,818 4.41 % $ 3,851,839 $ 40,398 4.10 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,671,657 - 0.00 % 1,824,291 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 394,184 1,220 1.23 % 324,710 704 0.86 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,265,785 9,083 2.85 % 1,062,607 6,019 2.25 % Certificates of Deposit 288,357 2,785 3.84 % 228,872 1,964 3.40 % Total Deposits 3,619,983 13,088 1.44 % 3,440,480 8,687 1.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 25,598 363 5.64 % 105,087 1,433 5.41 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,973,924 13,451 2.71 % 1,721,276 10,120 2.33 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,645,581 $ 13,451 1.47 % $ 3,545,567 $ 10,120 1.13 % Net Interest Income $ 31,367 $ 30,278 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.94 % 2.97 % Net Interest Margin 3.13 % 3.12 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the nine months ended: September 2024 September 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 79,252 $ 3,218 5.42 % $ 20,366 $ 739 4.85 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 82,882 3,500 5.63 % 109,975 3,783 4.59 % Mortgage Backed Securities 662,348 9,360 1.88 % 708,057 9,977 1.88 % State and Municipals 477,708 7,855 2.19 % 501,330 8,297 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 565 4.63 % 16,250 558 4.58 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,239,188 21,280 2.29 % 1,335,612 22,615 2.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 985 8.76 % 15,000 821 7.30 % Total Investment Securities 1,254,188 22,265 2.37 % 1,350,612 23,436 2.31 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,898,713 70,161 4.94 % 1,805,477 62,741 4.65 % Commercial and Industrial 470,906 23,855 6.77 % 490,777 22,854 6.23 % Residential Real Estate 196,348 9,323 6.34 % 173,067 7,550 5.83 % Installment and Other 8,736 196 3.00 % 7,912 210 3.56 % Total Loans Receivable 2,574,703 103,535 5.37 % 2,477,233 93,355 5.04 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,908,143 $ 129,018 4.34 % $ 3,848,211 $ 117,530 4.03 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,642,483 - 0.00 % 1,794,366 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 386,897 3,299 1.14 % 302,062 1,342 0.59 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,179,180 24,247 2.75 % 1,066,488 12,572 1.58 % Certificates of Deposit 268,489 7,481 3.72 % 144,986 3,255 3.00 % Total Deposits 3,477,049 35,027 1.35 % 3,307,902 17,169 0.69 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 103,433 4,164 5.38 % 251,363 9,394 5.00 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,937,999 39,191 2.70 % 1,764,899 26,563 2.01 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,580,480 $ 39,191 1.46 % $ 3,559,264 $ 26,563 1.00 % Net Interest Income $ 89,827 $ 90,967 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.88 % 3.03 % Net Interest Margin 3.07 % 3.16 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) September June December September 2024 2024 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.07 % 0.97 % 1.17 % 1.05 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.64 % 11.93 % 16.05 % 14.20 % Efficiency Ratio 53.20 % 54.86 % 48.45 % 54.59 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.13 % 1.12 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.66 % 12.67 % 15.70 % 15.58 % Efficiency Ratio 54.13 % 54.63 % 50.82 % 51.62 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.99 % 12.84 % 12.37 % 12.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.11 % 11.94 % 11.47 % 11.73 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.11 % 11.94 % 11.47 % 11.73 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.17 % 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.41 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 8.68 % 8.42 % 8.05 % 7.21 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 6,969 $ 6,641 $ 7,859 $ 5,315 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 6,969 6,641 7,859 5,315 Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty $ 4,120 $ 4,696 $ 231 $ 233 Other Real Estate Owned - - - - ACL / Loans Receivable 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.10 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.21 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.14 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ 4 $ (58 ) $ 190 $ (5 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (155 ) $ (159 ) $ 344 $ 154 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable (0.01 %) (0.01 %) 0.01 % 0.01 %

