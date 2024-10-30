Anzeige
WKN: A2DWRQ | ISIN: US40052A4076
30.10.2024 17:26 Uhr
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, November 8, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=r58ZQ32j

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
