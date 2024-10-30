Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, November 8, 2024, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=r58ZQ32j
The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com
About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.
Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com
Email: fig@fig.ooo
SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.
