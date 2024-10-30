Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ncQvgOac
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.
View the original press release on accesswire.com