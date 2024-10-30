Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWRS | ISIN: US12687E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 17:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ncQvgOac

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.