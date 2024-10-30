Eight Quarter Advisors ("EQA"), a lower middle-market transaction advisory firm, is proud to announce its role as the sole sell-side advisor to Luxxbox USA, Inc. ("Luxxbox") in its successful acquisition by F&P Equity Partners, based in Milan, Italy, as an addition to its portfolio company, Panzeri Carlo S.r.l. ("Panzeri"), a renowned lighting design firm. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the lighting and acoustic design industry, combining the strengths of both companies to service a global market footprint and drive product innovation.

Luxxbox, known for its cutting-edge designs and high-quality products, is a pioneer in the high-end acoustic solutions space, utilizing its unique design aesthetics and award-winning acoustic lighting range to reinvent open spaces across the globe. The company's commitment to sustainable design and functionality has helped it establish a strong presence in the global market, particularly in the workspace environment sector, becoming a brand favorite among architects, interior designers, and lighting designers.

"This is a great opportunity for Luxxbox's ongoing growth, and I'm excited to embark on this journey with Panzeri," said Jason Bird, Founder Managing Creative Director of Luxxbox. "There is a genuine understanding of our shared values and how we can work together to benefit each other and, most importantly, our customers."

"We are thrilled to have facilitated the successful transaction between Luxxbox and F&P Equity Partners," said Chris Lueth, Managing Director at Eight Quarter Advisors ("EQA"). "The transaction presented a number of unique challenges with a seller, buyer, and counsel located in three very distant countries, but we are proud of the outcome and feel strongly that the acquisition strategically aligns both Panzeri and Luxxbox to capitalize on an expanding global market and further reinforce its position as a pioneer in the lighting and acoustic design market. It has been a great pleasure to connect two entities who are so parallel in their vision and objectives, and we are confident that this partnership will create immense value for both companies and their customers."

About Eight Quarter Advisors

Eight Quarter Advisors (EQA), a Denver and Boston-based lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, provides transaction representation to successful and scalable companies that appeal to the institutional buyer markets, but often do not fit the client profile of traditional middle-market investment banks. The firm was founded to provide a level of knowledge, experience, and transaction sophistication that is rarely accessible to a market that stands to benefit from it most.

About Luxxbox

Luxxbox is an international acoustic and lighting workspace designer committed to creating innovative and sustainable solutions. Its wide range of design solutions allows it to cater to a diverse range of clients around the world, enhancing workspaces with its cutting-edge products. For over 15 years, Luxxbox has pushed boundaries in the architectural lighting world, creating a unique brand that has spread across Asia, Europe, and North America.

About Panzeri

Panzeri Carlo S.r.l. is a storied Italian design brand renowned for its craftsmanship and design excellence. Drawing on a unique wealth of tradition and craftsmanship, Panzeri has built a sterling reputation as a provider of high-end décor items and lighting solutions, making Panzeri light fixtures the ideal choice for the most ambitious projects.

For more information about this acquisition or Eight Quarter Advisors visit EightQuarterAdvisors.com

