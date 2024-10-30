REPLY [EXM, STAR: REY] announces that Solirius, www.solirius.com, a UK based leader in digital transformation, has joined the Reply Group network of companies.

Established in 2007 in London, Solirius offers consultancy services that focus on redefining work practices and business processes to become more customer-centric and sustainable. The company combines expertise that ranges from data architecture design to the development and implementation of new digital services.

With a strong focus on software development, agile delivery, artificial intelligence and data management, Solirius works with leading UK government agencies in the process of digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies to support citizen services. Among Solirius' clients are HMCTS (HM Courts Tribunals Service), FCDOS (Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office Services), DfE (Department for Education), and BDUK (Building Digital UK).

The investment in Solirius is part of Reply's international growth strategy, particularly in the UK, where Reply, with offices in London and Manchester, counts most of the leading groups in the retail, financial services, and transportation sectors among its clients.

"Solirius," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply, "is characterized by strong entrepreneurial drive and a constant emphasis on technological innovation. With Solirius, our aim is to continue growing in the UK with a focus on digital transformation projects for Government, an area where much of the technology investment is concentrated. As part of the Reply network, Solirius will be able to benefit from the innovative strength and creativity of the entire group, enabling it to better support its clients with cutting-edge solutions and services."

"We are delighted that Solirius will be joining the Reply network." said Hemel Popat, Managing Director and founder of Solirius Consulting. "We will continue providing class-leading digital transformation services to our public sector clients, while harnessing Reply's network of specialist companies to expand and enhance our offerings. Reply's culture of customer focus and innovation aligns perfectly with our own, and we're excited to deliver even greater value to our clients together."

REPLY

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

SOLIRIUS

Solirius is a UK Public Sector focussed digital transformation consultancy that works with government departments to transform how they work with citizens and delivers end-to-end digital transformation services. With strong software development, technical architecture, user centered design and agile delivery capabilities, Solirius is able to take transformative ideas from inception through to delivery. www.solirius.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030225706/en/

Contacts:

REPLY

Media Contacts



Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594



Virginia Figuero

v.figuero@reply.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7730 6000



IR contacts



Riccardo Lodigiani

r.lodigiani@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594



Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +49524150091017