Next Level Advisors Unveils DRIVE, the First Industry-Trained AI-Powered Marketing Software for Financial Advisors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Next Level Advisors, a leader in on-demand financial advisor training, is thrilled to announce the launch of DRIVE, an innovative AI-powered marketing software designed specifically for financial advisors. DRIVE is set to revolutionize client and prospect engagement by leveraging industry-trained AI technology to automate and optimize marketing efforts.





DRIVE is a complete technological solution for financial advisors, equipped with the first industry-trained AI models, to help financial advisory firms automate, personalize, and expedite the client acquisition process. By integrating various tools into one platform, DRIVE eliminates the need for multiple single-solution technologies and is available now for a monthly subscription of $497.

The platform features a robust suite of tools designed to enhance lead generation, seminar participation, appointment conversion, and client engagement, including:

Seminar Registration and Follow-Up : DRIVE's AI effortlessly registers site visitors for seminars, manages confirmations, and increases attendance rates by ensuring attendees are well-informed and confirmed without requiring manual effort by the advisor or staff.

Post-Seminar Appointment Scheduling : After seminars, DRIVE's AI continues the conversation with prospects, pre-qualifying and scheduling them for first appointments, ensuring each one is followed up with and maximizing the opportunity for the firm.

Pre-Appointment Nurture & Confirmation: DRIVE's AI also handles all pre-appointment nurture and confirmations before appointments, ensuring that scheduled meetings stick.

"DRIVE is the first all-in-one marketing platform for advisors, replacing the need to have 10-15 single-solution subscriptions to execute your marketing plan. With our industry-trained AI, AI that understands the advisor's business goals, ideal client profile, marketing best practices, compliance standards, and even the ability to overcome objections - it's the most significant marketing breakthrough I've seen in my 23 years in this industry," said Brandon Stuerke, CEO of Next Level Advisors.

Brandon Stuerke, a pioneer in financial advisory technology for over two decades, founded Next Level Advisors in 2022. The company started as an on-demand training platform utilizing the knowledge of industry-leading experts and top advisors, making training and mentorship available without traditional recruiting methods. In 2023, Stuerke led the development of Next Level AI, creating the first industry-trained AI models to allow advisors to harness the true potential of AI. Now, he introduces DRIVE, the flagship software that integrates all essential marketing tools into one powerful, AI-driven platform.

DRIVE's extended AI capabilities include:

Website Visitor Conversion : Converts website visitors into leads and appointments.

Prospect Pre-Qualification : Ensures that only qualified prospects attend seminars or book appointments.

Monthly Prospect Outreach : Engages past prospects in relevant conversations to convert them into appointments.

Content Creation : Produces engaging emails, blogs, and social media posts to keep advisors prominent and engaging.

Inbound Opportunity Management: Manages inbound communications from various channels seamlessly.

"With DRIVE, financial advisors can capitalize on more opportunities, increase the number of qualified appointments, and significantly reduce the hours spent on manual tasks each week," concluded Stuerke.

Looking forward, Next Level Advisors is set to introduce AI-powered calling for enhanced inbound and outbound communication in early Q1, promising to further transform the engagement process for financial advisors.

For more information about DRIVE or to schedule a demo, please visit www.nldrive.ai.

About Next Level Advisors:

Next Level Advisors is an innovative firm that provides cutting-edge solutions that empower financial advisors to excel. With a focus on technology and efficiency, Next Level is committed to transforming the landscape of financial advisory marketing. For more information, email info@nladv.com or visit www.nldrive.ai.

