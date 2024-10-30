Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show: The Pizza Tomorrow Summit and Florida Restaurant Show Expand to Three-Day Format in 2025 in Response to Industry Demand

The Upcoming Co-Located Events to be Held Next Week in Orlando, FL Set to Attract Record Attendance and Exhibitors on a Sold Out Show Floor

Restaurant Events, LLC, producers of the Pizza Tomorrow Summit and Florida Restaurant Show, have announced that the two trade shows and conferences will expand to a three-day format starting in 2025. The two premier events for the pizza,restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry, will take place from Sunday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The co-located events will feature 300+ exhibitors, offering thousands of attendees the latest innovations in food, beverage, kitchen equipment, and tech solutions. One admission gives pizzeria, restaurant, and foodservice professionals access to both shows.

"When we brought these shows together a couple of years ago as two-day events, we recognized that this was merely a steppingstone to offering even more of what our audiences crave. As we prepare to gather next week for our 2024 event, which will feature a sold-out trade show floor, it is evident the pizza,restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry professionals we serve are clamoring for more learning, content, networking, and business opportunities," said Glenn Celentano, CEO of Restaurant Events, LLC. "We are thrilled to announce this expansion and are pleased to report that we've received overwhelmingly positive support for this decision. The Pizza Tomorrow Summit was recognized as one of the Fastest 50 growing trade shows and this growth marks a pivotal moment for both events as they continue to serve as essential hubs for the pizza, restaurant and hospitality industries in the Southeast and beyond. We're committed to creating an even more valuable experience for all who attend." Listen to announcement from Glenn Celentano on Instagram.

Brian Hernandez, director of the U.S. Pizza Team, expressed excitement about the Pizza Tomorrow Summit's expansion to a three-day format. "Thank you, Restaurant Events, for expanding this event to a full three days. This event is very important for the US Pizza Team as each year it draws new and talented pizzaioli and pizza acrobats from across the nation to the team's attention, and vice versa. And since they will all bevying for the Grand Prizes in both Culinary and Acrobatics of a trip to compete in the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy in April of 2026, the more time we have to do the events right, the better the pizza."

Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA), also expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion of the Florida Restaurant Show, stating that the decision to extend it was part of a broader effort to "refresh" the longstanding event. She emphasized the importance of in-person networking through a "strong and dynamic expo and conference" and highlighted the role of Restaurant Events in bringing together exciting educational opportunities, high-profile chefs, and a diverse showcase of industry trends.

These co-located events will be held next week - November 6-7, 2024 - in Orlando and will bring together nearly 300 exhibitors, showcasing the latest in foodservice equipment, technology, and food products. The complimentary education program will offer 40 sessions focused on topics such as culinary trends, workforce solutions, sustainability, and business growth strategies. There will be several culinary demonstrations from noteworthy chefs and culinary and pizza competitions hosted by the American Culinary Federation and the US Pizza Team, respectively. By adding an extra day, both shows will offer enhanced programming, expanded exhibit halls, and increased opportunities for attendees to discover new trends, products, and innovations in the rapidly evolving foodservice industry.

The Pizza Tomorrow Summit is dedicated to the pizza industry and is the largest event of its kind on the east coast, offering operators the latest trends, tools, and techniques to optimize their businesses. It features a wide range of exhibitors and educational content tailored specifically for pizza professionals. The trade show was named one of Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 growing trade shows in net square feet and total attendance, as well as recognized as #1 in the number of companies growth category. For exhibitor information about the Pizza Tomorrow Summit contact Dave Kellogg at 203-788-3794 or david@pizzatomorrow.com.

The Florida Restaurant Show is the Southeast's leading trade event for restaurant and hospitality professionals. The show provides industry insights, culinary demonstrations, and innovative products designed to elevate foodservice operations. For exhibitor information contact Paul Pedrow at (484) 823-9608 or paul@therestaurantevents.com.

The Pizza Tomorrow Summit and the Florida Restaurant Show are owned by Restaurant Events, LLC, a trade show management company in the restaurant and foodservice industries. For information about exhibiting, sponsoring or attending any of the Restaurant Events upcoming events, visit New York Restaurant Show; California Restaurant Show; Florida Restaurant Show; and Pizza Tomorrow Summit. Follow the events on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram at @pizzatomorrowsummit and @floridarestaurantshow.

