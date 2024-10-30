Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
North Texas' The Barber Shop Marketing Celebrates Major Wins with Five Davey Awards and Five MarCom Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / The Barber Shop Marketing, a leading Dallas-based advertising agency, has been honored with five prestigious Davey Awards, and five MarCom Awards, celebrating excellence in creativity and design within the marketing industry. This impressive achievement underscores The Barber Shop Marketing's dedication to innovative advertising solutions and further cements its reputation as an industry leader.

The MarCom Awards, one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world, honor standout achievements in marketing and communication. The Davey Awards, known for celebrating small firms with big ideas, recognize exceptional work from smaller agencies globally. Winning across these two prominent awards programs reinforces The Barber Shop Marketing's status as an industry leader with a versatile and client-focused approach.

The award-winning projects span a range of categories, including digital advertising, video production, social media, and integrated campaigns, showcasing the agency's ability to deliver impactful and results-driven strategies. Each campaign reflects The Barber Shop Marketing's commitment to pushing creative boundaries while achieving exceptional outcomes for clients.

"We are thrilled to receive such a high level of recognition from both the MarCom Awards and the Davey Awards," said Amy Hall, President at The Barber Shop Marketing. "These wins are a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver standout campaigns. Our mission is to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences, and these awards affirm our dedication to that goal."

The MarCom and Davey Awards add to a growing list of accolades for The Barber Shop Marketing, highlighting its ability to produce creative solutions that resonate with audiences while achieving measurable success for its clients.

For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing and their award-winning work, please visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:
The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electrical, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

Contact Information

Name: Amy Hall
Title: President & CEO
Email: amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
