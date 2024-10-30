Edwards, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - BATTLE BANK is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference on Thursday, November 21st at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Frank Trotter, President of BATTLE BANK will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Bank.

About BATTLE BANK

Battle Financial, Inc. is building Battle Bank to revolutionize banking for the better. The bank will offer a client-first approach to banking with unmatched access to unique solutions. From regular banking solutions, foreign currency deposits, market index CDs, self-directed IRAs and non-FDIC-insured precious metals, the diversified solutions will give you options for financial freedom. Battle Bank's founding leadership team has led several successful banking start-up experiences and is dedicated to launching and growing the bank into a successful national player in the banking industry. For more information about Battle Bank, visit www.battlebank.com.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference