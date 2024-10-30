Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 611.178p. The highest price paid per share was 617.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 605.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,426,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,295,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
563
605.600
16:17:51
145
605.600
16:17:51
140
605.600
16:17:51
565
605.600
16:14:03
465
605.600
16:14:03
1019
606.000
16:11:17
953
606.600
16:08:09
165
606.400
16:03:12
841
606.400
16:03:12
875
606.800
15:59:45
1032
607.200
15:54:07
25
607.400
15:51:55
876
607.400
15:51:55
976
607.600
15:43:56
969
607.600
15:39:05
916
608.000
15:35:39
1065
608.200
15:30:38
308
607.400
15:22:53
737
607.400
15:22:53
202
608.200
15:16:26
233
608.200
15:16:26
590
608.200
15:16:26
1048
609.400
15:11:17
958
608.800
15:04:47
13
608.800
15:04:47
956
610.000
14:58:50
1017
610.800
14:53:57
921
611.800
14:50:10
1037
613.000
14:44:02
907
614.400
14:40:37
397
615.400
14:36:12
545
615.400
14:36:12
884
615.600
14:30:34
993
616.200
14:25:14
1082
617.200
14:18:10
880
617.200
14:17:23
873
615.400
14:07:00
448
617.200
14:03:15
300
617.200
14:02:59
264
617.200
14:02:53
902
617.000
13:58:43
230
617.000
13:56:04
778
617.000
13:56:04
894
616.000
13:53:52
1087
613.600
13:41:28
947
613.800
13:38:50
1017
612.400
13:33:40
158
611.600
13:31:05
796
611.600
13:31:05
343
608.800
13:21:17
553
608.800
13:21:17
1066
609.200
13:15:25
999
609.600
12:55:12
560
609.000
12:38:47
132
609.000
12:38:47
365
609.000
12:38:47
546
607.200
12:30:20
464
607.200
12:30:20
949
609.000
12:19:28
373
609.200
12:08:00
375
609.200
12:08:00
277
609.200
12:08:00
961
610.400
11:55:51
1044
610.800
11:44:13
81
610.200
11:24:53
1000
610.200
11:24:53
812
610.000
11:15:28
71
610.000
11:13:12
946
609.800
10:59:51
1068
610.200
10:46:10
656
610.400
10:39:00
315
610.400
10:39:00
149
611.600
10:25:56
871
611.600
10:25:56
973
611.600
10:16:45
985
611.200
10:07:46
1087
610.400
09:59:01
1048
610.000
09:44:29
1079
612.200
09:32:35
289
613.200
09:24:25
718
613.200
09:24:25
621
613.000
09:16:19
332
613.000
09:16:19
495
612.600
09:08:42
455
612.600
09:08:42
419
613.200
08:55:01
509
613.200
08:55:01
980
613.000
08:45:38
1055
615.000
08:35:03
203
614.800
08:28:55
863
614.800
08:28:55
971
615.400
08:21:31
64
611.800
08:10:21
1000
611.800
08:10:21
911
611.600
08:06:55
300
612.000
08:06:49
675
612.000
08:06:49