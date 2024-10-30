Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:07 Uhr
7,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,35018:15
7,2507,30017:36
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 65,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 611.178p. The highest price paid per share was 617.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 605.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,426,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,295,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

563

605.600

16:17:51

145

605.600

16:17:51

140

605.600

16:17:51

565

605.600

16:14:03

465

605.600

16:14:03

1019

606.000

16:11:17

953

606.600

16:08:09

165

606.400

16:03:12

841

606.400

16:03:12

875

606.800

15:59:45

1032

607.200

15:54:07

25

607.400

15:51:55

876

607.400

15:51:55

976

607.600

15:43:56

969

607.600

15:39:05

916

608.000

15:35:39

1065

608.200

15:30:38

308

607.400

15:22:53

737

607.400

15:22:53

202

608.200

15:16:26

233

608.200

15:16:26

590

608.200

15:16:26

1048

609.400

15:11:17

958

608.800

15:04:47

13

608.800

15:04:47

956

610.000

14:58:50

1017

610.800

14:53:57

921

611.800

14:50:10

1037

613.000

14:44:02

907

614.400

14:40:37

397

615.400

14:36:12

545

615.400

14:36:12

884

615.600

14:30:34

993

616.200

14:25:14

1082

617.200

14:18:10

880

617.200

14:17:23

873

615.400

14:07:00

448

617.200

14:03:15

300

617.200

14:02:59

264

617.200

14:02:53

902

617.000

13:58:43

230

617.000

13:56:04

778

617.000

13:56:04

894

616.000

13:53:52

1087

613.600

13:41:28

947

613.800

13:38:50

1017

612.400

13:33:40

158

611.600

13:31:05

796

611.600

13:31:05

343

608.800

13:21:17

553

608.800

13:21:17

1066

609.200

13:15:25

999

609.600

12:55:12

560

609.000

12:38:47

132

609.000

12:38:47

365

609.000

12:38:47

546

607.200

12:30:20

464

607.200

12:30:20

949

609.000

12:19:28

373

609.200

12:08:00

375

609.200

12:08:00

277

609.200

12:08:00

961

610.400

11:55:51

1044

610.800

11:44:13

81

610.200

11:24:53

1000

610.200

11:24:53

812

610.000

11:15:28

71

610.000

11:13:12

946

609.800

10:59:51

1068

610.200

10:46:10

656

610.400

10:39:00

315

610.400

10:39:00

149

611.600

10:25:56

871

611.600

10:25:56

973

611.600

10:16:45

985

611.200

10:07:46

1087

610.400

09:59:01

1048

610.000

09:44:29

1079

612.200

09:32:35

289

613.200

09:24:25

718

613.200

09:24:25

621

613.000

09:16:19

332

613.000

09:16:19

495

612.600

09:08:42

455

612.600

09:08:42

419

613.200

08:55:01

509

613.200

08:55:01

980

613.000

08:45:38

1055

615.000

08:35:03

203

614.800

08:28:55

863

614.800

08:28:55

971

615.400

08:21:31

64

611.800

08:10:21

1000

611.800

08:10:21

911

611.600

08:06:55

300

612.000

08:06:49

675

612.000

08:06:49


