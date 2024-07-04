Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813308 | ISIN: FR0000065864 | Ticker-Symbol: 2U0
Stuttgart
30.10.24
14:32 Uhr
16,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOGECLAIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOGECLAIR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,80018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 17:42 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sogeclair: 9 MONTHS TURNOVER TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024: +7.4% at €115.8M

Blagnac, France, October 30th 2024-5.35pm,
Montreal Canada

9 MONTHS TURNOVER TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024: +7.4% at €115.8M
Growth in 3rd quarter: turnover +4.1% at €36.7M

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover over 9 months ending on September 30th, 2024.

Non-significant foreign exchange variations for the period represent 0.0M€ compared with -0.5M€ in 2023.

Turnover to September 30, 2024, were up 7.4%, for the 14th consecutive quarter, despite an unfavorable base effect, particularly in the Solutions division.

Since 2023, we have been presenting our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.

Business aviation (42.6% of turnover) grew by 19.4%, driven in particular by North America, up 31.3%. Europe was up 8.3%.
Commercial aviation (34.9% of turnover) stabilized (up slightly by 1.8%), driven by activities in North America.
Automotive (7.4% of turnover) was up 4.9%, while defense (5.2% of turnover) rose sharply by 31.9%. Rail (6.1% of turnover) was down 29.5%, while space (2.2% of turnover) was down 2.6%.

Our well-diversified markets and sectors are enabling us to sustain growth in a tense market environment, particularly in the commercial aviation and automotive sectors.

By location SUBSIDIARIES
(€M)		Turnover 9 months
2024		Turnover 9 months
2023		Impact in turnover 2024
(as %)		Variation
(as %)
France76.371.865.9%+ 6.2%
Europe
(except France)		4.86.54.2%- 26.0%
America30.324.126.2%+ 25.9%
Asia-Pacific4.25.23.7%- 18.3%
Rest of the world0.20.20.1%- 32.9%
Total115.8107.8100%

Differences are due to rounding.

For comparability with the turnover press release for September 30, 2023, turnover by customer location are as follows:

By location
CUSTOMERS
(€M)		Turnover 9 months
2024		Turnover 9 months
2023		Impact in turnover 2024
(as %)		Variation
(as %)
France49.548.342.7%+ 2.5%
Europe
(except France)		24.025.220.8%- 4.5%
America34.626.929.8%+ 28.4%
Asia-Pacific6.15.95.3%+ 4.2%
Rest of the world1.61.61.4%- 0.3%

Differences are due to rounding.

It should be noted that it is the French and American sites that are benefiting from growth in the Asia-Pacific and European markets.
The investments made in North America in recent years are bearing fruit, enabling the Group to maintain its sales growth.

By Business UnitTurnover (€M)
9 months 2024		Impact in turnover (as %)Variation
(en %)
Engineering

At constant exchange rate and perimeter		55.9
55.9		48.3%
48.3%		+2.9%
+2.9%
Solutions

At constant exchange rate and perimeter		59.7
59.6		51.5%
51.5%		+13.0%
+12.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

As expected, for the year as a whole, the Solutions activities drove turnover growth, buoyed by the Equipment business, while Engineering was stable.
Note that Q3 turnover growth of 4.1% to €36.7m was equally distributed between the two Bus.

The TOP 5 customers are Airbus with 22.3% of turnover (stable at +0.6%), Dassault with 20.3% of turnover (up +7.0%), Bombardier with 13.0% of turnover (down -11.6%), Gulfstream with 7.9% of turnover (up very sharply +162.2%) and Spirit Aerosystems with 6.8% of turnover (up sharply +18.3%).

PERSPECTIVES

With growth of 7.4% to the end of September 2024, a balanced geographical spread, presence in a dynamic US market and good diversification of its markets and customers, SOGECLAIR, through its resilient model, confirms its confidence for a year of sustained growth in 2024, which reinforces the progress made in executing its 2030 plan, which targets €250 million in turnover.

Next announcement: turnover for the 4th quarter 2024, on January 29, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR
Supplier of innovative. high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility. SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality. proximity service to all its customers.
SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)
Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY. Chairman of the Board / Olivier PEDRON. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33
Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.