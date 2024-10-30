Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Beauty-Stem Biomedical Joins ACS Relay for Life, Championing Cancer Prevention

Beauty-Stem Biomedical continues to make strides in preventive medicine, advancing the science of stem cell nutrition to prevent and combat cancer, alongside its valued partnership with the American Cancer Society.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / On September 28, 2024, Beauty-Stem Biomedical proudly joined the American Cancer Society Relay For Life at the Live Oak Community Center in Los Angeles. The event united cancer survivors, advocates, and local residents in a day filled with hope, resilience, and action. Its primary goal was to raise awareness and crucial funding for cancer research, a mission Beauty-Stem wholeheartedly embraces. As an event sponsor, the company not only contributed financially but also actively engaged with the community through a booth showcasing cutting-edge advancements in regenerative medicine and holistic health.

Beauty-Stem Sponsors American Cancer Society

Beauty-Stem Sponsors American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is committed to cancer prevention, saving lives, and enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients and their families through research, education, and advocacy. Ling Wu, President of the ACS Southern California Chinese Chapter, emphasized, "Relay For Life carries a powerful message to the world. We stand with cancer patients, honor those we've lost, and unite in the fight against cancer-this is the core of our mission and vision."

A standout feature of Beauty-Stem's participation was the presentation of the book CD34 Stem Cell Immunology, co-authored by Dr. Chai-Ching Lin and Dr. K.Y. Chen. Dr. Chen, an accomplished physician and president of the S.Y.D. Cancer Prevention Foundation, which provided attendees with insights into the burgeoning field of stem cell immunology and its promise for the future of healthcare. The book drew widespread attention, serving as an informative resource for many curious about stem cell technology's role in cancer prevention.

Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, the visionary professor who founded Power-Stem Biomedical Group, continues to push the boundaries of modern science. With two Ph.D. degrees from Michigan State University under her belt, Dr. Lin leads the charge in the development of the groundbreaking oral stem cell supplement, CD34 Nu-Signals®, a supplement designed to naturally enhance immunity and support the body's regenerative processes. Her leadership is backed by extensive scientific research and a deep commitment to advancing human health.

"We are exposed to the threat of cancer every day, through toxins in the air, water, and soil. Our bodies need help in defending against these dangers. CD34 Nu-Signals® works by restoring the body's natural stem cells, helping us build stronger immunity for cancer prevention," said Dr. Lin.

As Beauty-Stem Biomedical advances its mission, the company remains deeply committed to raising awareness about the preventive benefits of CD34 Nu-Signals®. Through its sponsorshiop to American Cancer Society, Beauty-Stem is dedicated to further validating the supplement's effectiveness, reaffirming the company's steadfast commitment to advancing stem cell research and supporting the cancer community for years to come.

Contact Information

Beauty-Stem Marketing

Media Department

marketing@beauty-stem.com

888-341-7505

SOURCE: Beauty-Stem Biomedical US

View the original press release on newswire.com.