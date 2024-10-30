Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
CDPHP Medicare Plans Named to 2025 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

LATHAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in New York state and the country on the 2025 Medicare Advantage honor roll.

CDPHP Medicare Plans Named to 2025 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

CDPHP Medicare Plans Named to 2025 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage plans recently received 4.5 out of 5 Stars, respectively.

Medicare Star Ratings* provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

"CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans offer comprehensive benefits at an affordable price. Paired with award-winning customer service from live, local representatives, CDPHP plans truly give our seniors the peace of mind they've earned and deserve," said CDPHP president and CEO, Brian O'Grady.

CDPHP is an HMO and PPO plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact Information

Natalia Burkart
Director, Communications Strategy
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com
5185428524

SOURCE: CDPHP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
