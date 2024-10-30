The Short Term Shop Named #1 EXP Realty Team Worldwide for Third Consecutive Year

The Short Term Shop has once again claimed the title of the #1 team at EXP Realty worldwide, outshining over 85,000 agents in 24 countries for the third year in a row. With an unwavering commitment to helping investors build generational wealth through short-term rental properties, The Short Term Shop has assisted more than 5,000 clients in closing over $3.5 billion in investments since 2018. "I would like to again thank our clients from the bottom of my heart for continuing to trust us with one of the most important investment decisions you can make," said founder and CEO, Avery Carl. "Teaching you how to invest in short-term rentals and watching your success is our greatest honor."

With 20 offices from South Florida to the Cascade Mountains of Washington, The Short Term Shop is a leader in short-term rental real estate, catering to high-demand vacation rental markets like the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee (Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge), the Emerald Coast of Florida (Destin, 30a, Panama City Beach), Gulf Shores of AL, and other popular tourist destinations like Blue Ridge, GA, Broken Bow, OK, Galveston, TX and The Outer Banks, NC. Known for expertise in economically resilient locations, the brokerage enables clients to not only acquire vacation homes but also generate income through popular platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Specializing in strategies for how to invest in short-term rentals, The Short Term Shop equips buyers with the tools to turn vacation properties into profitable, wealth-building assets.

More About Avery Carl

Avery is among the leading experts in her space and is frequently invited to speak at industry conferences. She is the author of the #1 on the Amazon best seller list, Short Term Rental, Long Term Wealth , released by BiggerPockets Publishing, with her sophomore release coming out in February, titled Smarter Short Term Rentals . She hosts The Short Term Show , (with over 1 million downloads) which ranks in the Top 200 Education Podcasts and Top 100 Self-Improvement Podcasts in the US and has an online community of over 100k users that share advice with one another on the asset class. The Short Term Shop has been ranked in the top 10 real estate teams nationally by RealTrends (published in the Wall Street Journal), the NewsWeek top 500, and the New York Times top 100.

