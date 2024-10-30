Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6LH | ISIN: US30212W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Y
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:08 Uhr
11,425 Euro
-0,095
-0,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,84011,94019:47
11,84011,94019:48
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 18:50 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Short Term Shop Named #1 EXP Realty Team Worldwide for Third Consecutive Year

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / The Short Term Shop has once again claimed the title of the #1 team at EXP Realty worldwide, outshining over 85,000 agents in 24 countries for the third year in a row. With an unwavering commitment to helping investors build generational wealth through short-term rental properties, The Short Term Shop has assisted more than 5,000 clients in closing over $3.5 billion in investments since 2018. "I would like to again thank our clients from the bottom of my heart for continuing to trust us with one of the most important investment decisions you can make," said founder and CEO, Avery Carl. "Teaching you how to invest in short-term rentals and watching your success is our greatest honor."

With 20 offices from South Florida to the Cascade Mountains of Washington, The Short Term Shop is a leader in short-term rental real estate, catering to high-demand vacation rental markets like the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee (Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge), the Emerald Coast of Florida (Destin, 30a, Panama City Beach), Gulf Shores of AL, and other popular tourist destinations like Blue Ridge, GA, Broken Bow, OK, Galveston, TX and The Outer Banks, NC. Known for expertise in economically resilient locations, the brokerage enables clients to not only acquire vacation homes but also generate income through popular platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Specializing in strategies for how to invest in short-term rentals, The Short Term Shop equips buyers with the tools to turn vacation properties into profitable, wealth-building assets.

More About Avery Carl

Avery is among the leading experts in her space and is frequently invited to speak at industry conferences. She is the author of the #1 on the Amazon best seller list, Short Term Rental, Long Term Wealth, released by BiggerPockets Publishing, with her sophomore release coming out in February, titled Smarter Short Term Rentals. She hosts The Short Term Show, (with over 1 million downloads) which ranks in the Top 200 Education Podcasts and Top 100 Self-Improvement Podcasts in the US and has an online community of over 100k users that share advice with one another on the asset class. The Short Term Shop has been ranked in the top 10 real estate teams nationally by RealTrends (published in the Wall Street Journal), the NewsWeek top 500, and the New York Times top 100.

To work with The Short Term Shop, visit https://theshorttermshop.com/, call 800-898-1498 or email info@theshorttermshop.com.

To pre-order Avery's new book Smarter Short Term Rentals, click here.

To listen to the top ranked podcast The Short Term Show, click here.

To join over 65k others in learning about how to invest in short term rentals, you can join their FREE Facebook Community here.

Follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Avery Carl - CEO and Founder of The Short Term Shop

SOURCE: The Short Term Shop



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.