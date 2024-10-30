Covenant House Alaska Receives $150,000 Grant from KeyBank To Improve Career Access for Underserved Youth

Grant will support funding for a pilot prevention program aimed at helping vulnerable youth gain the skills they need for successful employment

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Covenant House Alaska (CHA) has received a $150,000 grant from KeyBank to help fund a pilot project designed to reach youth in the child welfare, foster care and juvenile justice systems. It will offer intensive, individualized support and wraparound services; safe housing; and training to build the life skills needed to be a part of a healthy community and the soft skills necessary for meaningful involvement in Alaska's workforce. The project will further provide career exploration, immersive career exposure, job placement and continued mentorship to maintain success.

As the largest provider for youth experiencing homelessness in the southcentral region of Alaska, CHA's programs, and services work to help youth experiencing homelessness achieve stable housing, build social capital, life skills and economic mobility.

"We admire this program's effort to break cycles of poverty and prevent homelessness before it starts," says Alaska KeyBank President Lori McCaffrey. "At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and this program presents a vital channel to give vulnerable youth a foundation to help them build long-term stability. A secure job is the gateway to a solid financial future, and we are delighted to support Covenant House's efforts to help these youth realize their full potential, which in turn builds stronger communities for us all."

"This grant from KeyBank strengthens our prevention efforts significantly," said Alison Kear, Covenant House Alaska Chief Executive Officer. "By equipping vulnerable youth with job skills and career opportunities before they experience homelessness, we're addressing root causes. It's an investment in proactive solutions that can change the trajectory of young lives and build a more stable future for our community."

About Covenant House Alaska

Covenant House Alaska builds a bridge to hope for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Our doors are open 24/7 and our high-quality programs are designed to empower young people to rise and overcome adversity, today and in the future.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

