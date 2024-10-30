Growth99 Unveils Bold Vision for Aesthetic and Elective Wellness Practice Digital Marketing Success With Major Announcements

Leading Integrated Marketing Automation Platform Announces New Leadership, Brand Identity and Strategic Investments

Growth99, the leading integrated marketing automation platform for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, today announced a series of major developments set to revolutionize digital marketing in the aesthetic and elective wellness industry. These announcements include the appointment of a new CEO and key leadership, a refreshed brand identity, enhanced platform functionality, and strategic investments to fuel the company's next growth phase.

New Leadership to Drive Innovation

Growth99 announced the appointment of Rob Pickell as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record in scaling high-growth B2B technology and services companies, Pickell brings a wealth of experience to lead Growth99 into its next chapter of innovation and market expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join Growth99 at this pivotal moment," said Rob Pickell, CEO of Growth99. "Our vision is to help aesthetic and elective wellness practices achieve their growth aspirations, and our digital marketing platform is redefining what's possible, making it easier than ever before for practices to keep schedules full by attracting new patients and engaging with existing ones. When practices can easily tell their unique story through effective digital marketing, new patients can be found, resulting in accelerated business growth."

Pickell continued, "To make this vision a reality, we have further strengthened our leadership team with the addition of John DeBrincat, vice president of marketing; Ben Hahr, vice president of product; and Brent Nau, general manager of digital marketing services. These new leaders bring deep skills and insights that will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions and measurable value to our customers."

Enhanced Platform Functionality

Growth99 has significantly upgraded its digital marketing platform with new features and enhancements designed to meet the evolving needs of aesthetic and elective wellness practices. These improvements include advanced analytics tools, enhanced client engagement capabilities, and streamlined workflow automation to ensure a more simplistic experience.

In addition to platform enhancements, Growth99 has renewed its dedication to providing comprehensive digital marketing services. This includes expanded offerings in website design, content creation, social media management, and targeted advertising campaigns, all tailored specifically for the aesthetic and elective wellness industry.

Refreshed Brand

Building on the announcement of enhancements to its market-leading digital marketing platform, Growth99 unveiled a refreshed brand identity that captures the evolution of its solutions and value proposition. The new branding reflects the company's commitment to continuous innovation and its enhanced capabilities in serving aesthetic and elective wellness practices.

Cameron Hemphill, founder and President of Growth99, commented, "Since our founding, we've been dedicated to revolutionizing digital marketing for aesthetic and elective wellness practices. Our expanded platform represents a significant step forward in our ability to serve our clients. The new brand identity is a natural extension of this progress, embodying our commitment to helping practices build strong, distinctive identities in their local markets."

Strategic Investments to Fuel Growth

Growth99 also announced a strategic investment from an investor group led by Pracinco. This investment will provide Growth99 with additional resources to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and enhance customer support.

Aaron Gabbart, an investor with Pracinco, stated, "We are excited to partner with Growth99 in this next phase of their journey. Their innovative approach to marketing automation in the aesthetic and elective wellness space, combined with their strong leadership team, positions them for significant growth. We look forward to supporting their mission of empowering practices to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape."

As Growth99 embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to empowering aesthetic and elective wellness practices to build strong brands, differentiate themselves in competitive markets, and achieve sustainable growth through an innovative marketing automation platform and services.

About Growth99

Growth99's impact extends to over 1,000 practices and 2,300 owners, providers, and staff across the aesthetic and elective wellness industry. The company's data-driven approach and customized brand development strategies have consistently delivered remarkable results for clients.

Learn more at growth99.com.

