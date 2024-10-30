HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Unveils Groundbreaking Features and Enhancements at LevelUp Day 2024

Over Three Hundred Updates Including an AI Employee With Voice Capabilities Keep HighLevel Ahead Of The Competition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / HighLevel, the leading AI-powered all-in-one platform for sales, marketing, and business automation, has just announced its most anticipated updates and enhancements of the year during LevelUp Day 2024 at the HighLevel Summit. Widely regarded for unveiling groundbreaking features, this year's LevelUp Day delivers even more advanced tools to simplify business operations, improve communication efficiency, and, most importantly, drive revenue growth for HighLevel's customers. The annual feature drop solidifies HighLevel as a pioneer in automation technology, giving businesses all the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

HighLevel's 2024 updates bring an array of powerful new features, including AI Employee with voice capabilities, enhanced analytics dashboards, advanced calendar management, and improved CRM tools. In addition, the platform now offers GoKollab - a free community-building tool for creating and managing online groups. A new WhatsApp integration, an Ad Manager for streamlined ad campaigns, and a Prospecting Tool for targeted outreach empower businesses to drive growth with ease. With AI intelligently integrated throughout the platform, HighLevel is making business processes faster, smarter, and simpler to manage than ever before.

"LevelUp Day is always an exciting time for us and our customers," said Shaun Clark, Co-founder of HighLevel. "This year, we've made huge strides in bringing advanced features like Voice AI and enhanced analytics dashboards to the forefront, empowering businesses to manage everything from customer interactions to marketing campaigns with greater precision. We're continuously pushing the limits of what's possible in business automation, and the updates announced today will help our customers stay ahead of the competition."

HighLevel's focus on innovation is not just about releasing features but ensuring those features work cohesively to make running a business more efficient and effective.

"We're constantly evolving to meet our customers' needs, and this wouldn't be possible without the feedback and collaboration from our community," added Varun Vairavan, Co-founder of HighLevel. "With the updates introduced today, we're giving businesses the power to automate complex tasks and improve workflows in ways that were previously unimaginable. From AI-driven Conversational tools to enhanced CRM dashboards, every feature is designed to help our customers grow faster and smarter - thanks to the insights we've gained from listening to their needs."

This year's LevelUp Day highlights HighLevel's commitment to delivering comprehensive, easy-to-use tools for agencies, SMBs, and entrepreneurs with an astonishing 312 updates laser-focused on delivering everything businesses need to solve their biggest and most fundamental challenges: improve lead generation, customer engagement, and sales, all in one place.

"Our customers deserve cutting-edge technology that simplifies their lives and helps them grow their businesses," said Robin Alex, Co-founder of HighLevel. "No one is moving faster than us in delivering AI-powered solutions that are accessible and scalable. The features announced today reflect our promise to stay ahead of the curve and provide real, actionable value to every business that uses our platform."

Advancing Business Automation with HighLevel

LevelUp Day continues to be a marquee event for HighLevel, providing a platform to demonstrate how its solutions advance business automation. The newly unveiled tools and enhancements place HighLevel at the forefront of the industry, offering more powerful and integrated solutions than ever before. From workflow automation to social media planning and payment management, HighLevel provides everything businesses need to succeed in today's fast-paced digital world.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is an all-in-one platform designed to help businesses automate their sales, marketing, and operations so they can capture, nurture, and close more leads. With a suite of refined AI tools and a user-friendly interface, HighLevel empowers businesses to scale, save time, and increase revenue.

