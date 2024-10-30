Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
30.10.24
19:25 Uhr
122,90 Euro
-0,50
-0,41 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 18:58 Uhr
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Webcast Industry-First Texture Innovation Day

Webcast from the Idea Labs® Global Innovation Center to provide inside look at the future of food experiences

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 30, 2024Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, invites the investment community to join Texture Innovation Day via webcast on November 14, 2024.

This novel event will explore the vital role of texture in creating memorable food experiences for consumers and demonstrate how texture solutions drive innovation through functional, taste and affordability benefits. This live event will be broadcast from Ingredion's Idea Labs® Global Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. (ET) and is expected to end at approximately 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Registration for the webcast is available at the Ingredion newsroom. Attendees are encouraged to preregisterand log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event and will be archived for one year.

ABOUT Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242, noah.weiss@ingredion.com

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323, rickwion@ingredion.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
