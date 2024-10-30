Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.2 Million Initial Public Offering for Polyrizon Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.2 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ).

About Polyrizon Ltd.

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Their proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a "biological mask" with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. They're are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. They refer to their additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target , or T&T.

For more information, visit https://www.polyrizon-biotech.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com