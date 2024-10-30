Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DS8D | ISIN: IL0011814113 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.24
18:36 Uhr
1,710 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYRIZON LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYRIZON LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.2 Million Initial Public Offering for Polyrizon Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.2 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ).

About Polyrizon Ltd.

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Their proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a "biological mask" with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. They're are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. They refer to their additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target , or T&T.

For more information, visit https://www.polyrizon-biotech.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.