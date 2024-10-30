BHG Financial Launches Initiative to Support Hurricane Relief

$10 From Every Loan Purchased in November Will Go Toward Relief for Communities Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / BHG Financial, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions, sets its hurricane relief initiative in motion, launching on November 1st. For every loan purchased through BHG's Loan Hub throughout the month of November, $10 will be donated directly to the ongoing relief efforts in the regions impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

This relief effort is dedicated to supporting communities where BHG has both business relationships and close personal connections. BHG's network of over 1,650 community bank partners-many within the hardest-hit regions-will play a key role in directing aid where it's most needed.

"Our banking partners are at the heart of BHG's mission, and it is essential that we stand with them during these challenging times," said Al Crawford, CEO of BHG Financial. "By joining forces, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the recovery efforts for the communities they call home."

BHG has already donated over $10,000 to relief to date. At the conclusion of the month, BHG will announce the total amount raised and which organizations will be impacted.

Since 2001, BHG Financial has originated $20B+ in loans to high-earning professionals across America. Banks on our institutional network can purchase these credits on the BHG Loan Hub. More than 1,650+ banks have bought our loans, earning a collective $1.6B+ in interest income, boosting their revenues and loan portfolio diversification.

For more information about BHG's hurricane relief initiative, please contact our corporate communications team at press@bhg-inc.com.

