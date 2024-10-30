Viva Executive Assistants Champions Women's Empowerment Through Monthly Leadership Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / In an effort to promote women's empowerment and bolster the professional growth of its team, Viva Executive Assistants hosts a monthly "Women in Leadership" session. Each month, the company invites accomplished female leaders to share their experiences in leadership roles, inspiring team members to pursue excellence while fostering a supportive workplace culture. These sessions also emphasize the importance of mentorship and collaboration among women in the workforce.

Empowering women through mentorship

The initiative aligns with Viva Executive Assistants' social mission, which focuses on increasing the participation of women in the workforce by providing meaningful career opportunities for women in emerging economies, particularly in Latin America. This commitment directly addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG #5), which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

In September, Rachel Spradlin, Director of HR Operations & Total Rewards at Placemakr, was the featured speaker. During her talk, Spradlin reflected on her early career experiences in human resources, highlighting the significance of mentorship and the challenges of navigating organizational changes. Her insights shed light on the vital role that women leaders play in guiding the next generation.

Mentorship as a catalyst for success

Spradlin discussed how mentorship has been instrumental in her career development. She emphasized that nurturing these relationships is crucial for personal and professional growth. Mentors can offer invaluable guidance and support, helping mentees navigate challenges and seize opportunities. By sharing her journey, Spradlin underscored the importance of establishing connections with experienced women leaders who can help foster a culture of women empowerment.

Building a unified culture during growth

The conversation also touched on the challenges of merging two distinct organizational cultures during acquisitions. Spradlin shared her experiences managing cultural integration, highlighting the need for intentional communication and collaboration. She addressed questions from the Viva team about supporting executives during accelerated growth, noting that fostering a sense of shared identity among team members is essential for creating a cohesive work environment that transcends boundaries.

Navigating change and embracing challenges

In response to inquiries about maintaining motivation during challenging times, Spradlin encouraged Viva's team members to view obstacles as learning experiences. She shared practical tips for navigating changes in roles, acquisitions, or mergers, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and open communication. By prioritizing connection and engagement, leaders can empower their teams to thrive amidst uncertainty and change.

Conclusion: A commitment to fostering leadership

Viva Executive Assistants remains dedicated to promoting women empowerment and fostering a culture of mentorship through initiatives like the Women in Leadership sessions. By providing a platform for women leaders to share their experiences, the company aims to inspire its team members and reinforce the importance of collaboration and support among women in the workforce. For more information on Viva Executive Assistants and its commitment to social impact, visit their website.

Viva Executive Assistants remains dedicated to providing exceptional service through its elite team of remote executive assistants, selected from the top 1% of applicants. With a focus on delivering immediate value, 92% of Viva's clients report increased productivity within the first week. Backed by a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 9.3, Viva continues to be a trusted partner for hundreds of executives across the U.S.

