INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Wraps with Strong Regional Presence

Longstanding event showcased medical innovation, emerging technologies and future insights.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the region's largest annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event, brought together MD&M, ATX, Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack, and Plastec shows earlier this month, closing with a 6% increase in visitors and 150 new exhibitors, creating a unique place to showcase brands and innovation from all verticals of the sector in the most expansive forum. Launching two new conference tracks this year highlighting medical polymers and medical electronics, reflects the increasing demand for understanding new trends in polymeric materials, processing and sustainability, as well as advancements in areas including AI, sensors, and connected devices.

Minneapolis has a strong presence in the manufacturing industry, contributing more than $57 billion a year to the state's economy and with the sector providing 11% of all jobs in the state. The state is the home of leading organizations including 3M, General Mills, Land O'Lakes, Mayo Clinic, and Medtronic.

"This event continues to be a beacon for the manufacturing sector with an agenda that pushes the industry forward," says Melissa Magestro, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "With an added focus on innovation through an expanded roster of keynotes, conference tracks, and exhibitors, the event is able to evolve alongside the fast-paced, innovative industries it serves."

With over 30 hours of education, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis hosted over 100 speakers covering medical manufacturing advancements, digital designs, regulation and implementation, as well as other timely topics within engineering and manufacturing. Top attended keynotes included Dr. Jonathan Arenberg, Chief Mission Architect for Science & Robotic Missions at Northrop Grumman Space, who shared insights of the important role sensors play in space engineering including NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, recognizing Minnesota's contribution to aerospace research and manufacturing, and Amy Alexander, Unit Head, Mechanical Development & Applied Computational Engineering at Mayo Clinic, who highlighted the revolutionizing of 3D technology and AI in medical care and how it could change the accessibility and efficiency of the healthcare system.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, under the new name MD&M Midwest, will return to the Minneapolis Convention Center Oct. 21-22, 2025.

For more information on next year's event visit advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com.

