Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 3 p.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The preliminary convening notice, including the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the Combined General Meeting, was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) in France, and is also available on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholder's Meeting section. Details of how to participate and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

In compliance with legal and regulatory conditions, documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company's website from November 13, 2024.

The voting platform (VOTACCESS) for the General Meeting will be open from November 18, 2024, and the possibility of voting by Internet will close on December 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. CET.

Shareholders are informed that a convening notice to the General meeting will be published in the BALO at least fifteen days before the date of the Combined General Meeting, specifying any changes to the agenda and any amendments, following requests for the addition of draft resolutions.

Financial calendar:

November 13, 2024: 2024-2025 Q1 revenue

December 4, 2024: Combined Annual General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, decorative objects, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100m active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

