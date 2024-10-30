MilDef Group AB: MilDef signs contracts with BAE Systems Hägglunds for IT equipment in CV90 deliveries to Central Europe worth MSEK 200

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MilDef has been entrusted with the delivery of rugged IT equipment for operator stations in newly manufactured CV90 combat vehicles, which BAE Systems Hägglunds will deliver to Armed Forces in Central Europe. The agreement is initially worth MSEK 200 and deliveries will take place in 2025-2029. Given the outcome from options, the total value can reach MSEK 280.

The orders now won are a natural continuation of a long-standing collaboration with BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik and cover IT equipment for the toughest conditions and most challenging environments, which prevents information from being interrupted, intercepted or disrupted. MilDef's delivery of robust IT equipment will contribute to the capability-enhancing digitization of the newly manufactured CV90s to be delivered to Central European NATO nations.

"We are proud to deliver capabilities to what is considered the world's best combat vehicles. This trust is based on a combination of long-standing relationships, proven technology and co-created cutting-edge technology development. Together with BAE Systems Hägglunds, we demonstrate the technological excellence of the Nordic defense industrial system and the responsibility the companies take to strengthen European security of supply and defense capabilities," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

The CV90 combat vehicle is a family of armored vehicles developed by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik. The CV90 has been selected by 10 nations and is a proven platform that has proven its combat capability in both Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below at 17:00 CET on October, 30, 2024.

