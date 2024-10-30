Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
30.10.24
17:35 Uhr
15,280 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,36021:17
15,17515,18020:47
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 20:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilDef Group AB: MilDef signs contracts with BAE Systems Hägglunds for IT equipment in CV90 deliveries to Central Europe worth MSEK 200

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MilDef has been entrusted with the delivery of rugged IT equipment for operator stations in newly manufactured CV90 combat vehicles, which BAE Systems Hägglunds will deliver to Armed Forces in Central Europe. The agreement is initially worth MSEK 200 and deliveries will take place in 2025-2029. Given the outcome from options, the total value can reach MSEK 280.

The orders now won are a natural continuation of a long-standing collaboration with BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik and cover IT equipment for the toughest conditions and most challenging environments, which prevents information from being interrupted, intercepted or disrupted. MilDef's delivery of robust IT equipment will contribute to the capability-enhancing digitization of the newly manufactured CV90s to be delivered to Central European NATO nations.

"We are proud to deliver capabilities to what is considered the world's best combat vehicles. This trust is based on a combination of long-standing relationships, proven technology and co-created cutting-edge technology development. Together with BAE Systems Hägglunds, we demonstrate the technological excellence of the Nordic defense industrial system and the responsibility the companies take to strengthen European security of supply and defense capabilities," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

The CV90 combat vehicle is a family of armored vehicles developed by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik. The CV90 has been selected by 10 nations and is a proven platform that has proven its combat capability in both Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below at 17:00 CET on October, 30, 2024.

CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/r/mildef-signs-contracts-with-bae-systems-hagglunds-for-it-equipment-in-cv90-deliveries-to-central-eur,c4058624

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20537/4058624/3086203.pdf

MilDef BAE Hägglunds CV90 ENG

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/cv90-bae-systems-hagglunds,c3347495

CV90 BAE Systems Hägglunds

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/bae-systems-cv90-combat-vehicle,c3347177

BAE Systems CV90 combat vehicle

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/mildef-products,c3347152

MilDef products

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/daniel-ljunggren-utanfor-mildef,c3347153

Daniel Ljunggren utanför MilDef

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mildef-signs-contracts-with-bae-systems-hagglunds-for-it-equipment-in-cv90-deliveries-to-central-europe-worth-msek-200-302292034.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.